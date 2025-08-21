What I Wish I Had Known Before Getting Invisalign

When I was about 12, a dentist told my parents I needed braces. My teeth were too crowded in my tiny mouth and crooked in spots. My parents, who afforded me a remarkable amount of autonomy, let me choose whether to get that mouthful of metal. You can guess what happened. Or, I should say, didn’t.

Many years later, as my teeth continued to shift, I’d notice when someone else had a perfect smile. I grew a bit self-conscious about mine. My teeth didn’t look so terrible that I refused to smile, but I did regret not getting braces.

Straighter teeth, I learned the hard way, weren’t just nice to look at. As a few dentists had warned me in adulthood, crowded teeth were harder to clean between—that and my crossbite were causing gum recession. The crossbite also was putting pressure on some teeth. Last year, I cracked a bicuspid—and was told that could keep happening.

Which led me to orthodontist Jill Bruno’s office in Friendship Heights, to get fitted with Invisalign trays that would gradually unsnarl my smile.

I had done my research, or so I thought, about how my life would change during the 15 months or so I’d be wearing the removable plastic aligners. Still, there have been surprises, both pleasant and not.

After eight months so far with Invisalign, here’s what I wish I’d known—or fully appreciated—before starting.

1. You might talk with a lisp, but others won’t notice. That’s not all they won’t detect.

The appeal of Invisalign is in the name—the clear trays are meant to be invisible. I personally think they’re obvious, but when I got together with a friend I hadn’t seen since pre-Invisalign, she didn’t notice the trays. She also didn’t hear what I hear: a slight lisp. When you first sheath your teeth in plastic, you might lisp at the beginning. Although I’ve gotten used to the trays—I often forget I’m wearing them—I still perceive a faint slur when I open my mouth. My husband reassures me it’s barely there.

“I do think what your husband said is true,” says Bruno. “To your ear, it may sound different, but other people may not notice.”

2. You’ll think twice about snacking, or lingering over a cup of tea. And you’ll brush and floss a lot. A lot.

I knew going in that I’d have to take out the trays to eat. It’s nearly impossible to chew when they blunt the edges of the teeth. The one time I tried eating a grape with the trays in, I felt like I was gumming it.

But I didn’t fully appreciate how inconvenient it would be to take them out to drink just about anything except water. Hot liquids can damage the trays; beverages like coffee can stain them.

Ideally, you’re meant to wear them 22 hours a day. That’s hard if you’re taking the trays out not just to eat but also to drink.

I like to start many mornings sipping coffee or tea while playing Wordle and Spelling Bee, then have breakfast. That alone can eat up 90 minutes. Add in the time it takes for lunch and dinner plus any snacks, and I almost never hit 22 hours.

If my day includes an after-work cocktail reception, a dinner party, or any public speaking (where I worry about lisping), I’m lucky to wear the trays for 18 hours.

Then there’s snacking. I began to weigh my hunger and cravings against the hassle of having a midafternoon cookie or handful of nuts, after which I’d have to brush. Dentists suggest that anyone brush and floss after eating; with Invisalign, you don’t want residue trapped under the trays to cause decay. Occasionally, I decide a snack isn’t worth it and just drink a glass of water. (On the plus side, I am drinking more water.)

Or I skip brushing after some snacks. I might leave my trays in while I sip an iced coffee or smoothie or white wine, especially if it’s almost time to move on to the next set of trays to keep my teeth moving and I’ll be tossing the ones I’m wearing.

“Once in a while, eating with them, drinking with them, it’s not going to change your progress or cause harm,” Bruno assured me. She also understands that 22 hours is tough, and told me to do my best.

“The best, most predictable wear pattern is 22 hours,” she says. “I also tell my patients there is freedom in the framework. You can wear it periodically less than that and we can still get the result.”

3. If your dentist offers at-home dental monitoring, do it–but be prepared for some frustration.

When I picked up my trays, I also got a device called a ScanBox, which attaches to your smartphone and, with the help of an app, uses the camera to take images of your teeth that are then sent to the dentist.

“Most offices don’t offer the dental monitoring,” says Zach Casagrande, whose practice, Northern Virginia Orthodontics, also does. “Then you have to go to the office more often, which most people don’t want to do.”

ScanBox offers two settings—one, probably a hit with kids, is like a video game, in which you “capture” dots as you scan your mouth from side to side and up and down. It was fun, but it was glitchy and there were two dots—on the far right side of my mouth and on my top arch—that I had trouble “capturing,” and the robotic voice kept urging me to “open wider” (remember: small mouth), until I wanted to fling my phone across the bathroom.

I eventually discovered a lower-key mode—no cartoon graphics—that’s simpler for me to use. But that didn’t end the frustration.

Hours after submitting a scan, I get a message from the dentist, generated with the help of AI. Two-thirds of the time, it’s encouraging: “You are doing well—so well that it’s time to move to your next set of aligners!” But a third of the time, the note is disappointing: “Sometimes teeth are stubborn, and aligners need a little more time. It’s all good. Keep wearing this set.” Usually, for me, that means another three days.

When I started Invisalign in late October, I was given 30 trays and told I’d move on every two weeks. I did the math: 60 weeks. Just over a year. I could do that. But because I’ve struggled to wear them for 22 hours, the first 15 trays have taken 34 weeks. The extra days add up. (While I change trays about every two weeks, some patients move on quicker.)

Forgoing my leisurely morning coffee could speed things along, but it’s one of my daily pleasures. It’s a choice.

4. You may not need the attachments on your teeth.

Another choice: I haven’t had the attachments glued to my teeth. These are tiny bumps of composite resin that secure the trays and help push and pull teeth into a more predictable result.

During my initial visit, I found the trays painfully tight and had trouble prying them off as well as snapping them in. (Each new set is snug when you first switch, but they loosen as teeth move.) When I was told the aligners would be even harder to get on and off once the attachments were affixed to almost a dozen of my teeth, I panicked.

Bruno told me that with adults she sometimes skips the attachments, at least at the beginning. Subsequent visits found my teeth moving nicely, so she said I still could do without. A colleague had told me that removing the attachments had damaged two of her teeth, so I was fine with not getting them—though I may need them later for stubborn teeth.

“Every patient is different, but there are ways to move teeth without attachments,” Casagrande says. “We minimize attachments because I want my patients to have a great experience.”

5. You’ll probably hate the hassle. Until you start to see results.

The lisp. The inconvenience. Then there’s the cost—I paid about $6,000 for Invisalign, and that doesn’t count the gum graft I needed before treatment could begin, or the bonding or veneers I’ll need after to fill in a few gaps and hide the chips my bad bite created on the tips of some incisors.

Around tray 12, I was cleaning between my teeth with an interdental brush when I realized for the first time that I could slip the device between all of my lower front teeth. Before, they’d been so crowded, it never went through. I stopped and studied my teeth in the mirror. My husband had been insisting for weeks that they looked straighter, but I thought he was just being nice—how could they when I was only about a third of the way through? Dr. Bruno had said I’d really notice a difference around tray 20, but my teeth already looked straighter—an impression confirmed by a video on my phone app.

“It is hard as an adult to do this,” Bruno says. “It’s like watching paint dry. But for patients to be able to see the video and see the progress, it makes such a difference.”

I’d reluctantly invested in Invisalign for the health of my teeth and gums—I tried not to get my hopes up about the aesthetics. But once I saw how much better my teeth were looking, I was all in. I even started being more disciplined about the hours I wore them. Halfway through, the whole process is already worth it.

Top Orthodontists

This list of orthodontists, which first appeared in the March 2025 issue, was generated by sending a survey to every local dentist and asking them to rate their peers. The orthodontists below were judged to have the best skill, knowledge, results, and demeanor with patients.

Curtis L. Abigail

Arlington, Bethesda

571-388-3079

Ronald Ackerman

Waldorf

301-645-8222

Ibrahim Y. Alhussain

Vienna

703-952-7203

Rana Barakat

Sterling

703-433-9330

Elvi M. Barcoma

Ashburn, McLean, Reston, Gainesville

703-935-4837

Gregory D. Bath

Vienna, Great Falls

703-938-4614

Scott C. Berman

Falls Church, Herndon

703-241-9191

Michael S. Blackwood

Northwest DC

202-333-2200

Ignacio Blasi Jr.

Lorton

571-556-1884

Atefeh Boroun

Rockville

301-424-0136

Jill Bruno

Chevy Chase

301-656-3310

Zachary Casagrande

Ashburn, Gainesville

703-935-4837

Ann-Colter Cheron

Centreville

703-818-8860

Robin Choi

Bethesda

240-233-6887

Katie Clark

Tenleytown

202-686-2108

William E. Crutchfield

Chantilly

703-263-0575

Lisa A. DeMarco

Silver Spring

301-593-6363

Garret Djeu

Fairfax

703-691-8388

D. Michael Ellis

Annandale, Burke, Lorton, Fairfax

703-750-9393

Joseph S. Errera

Warrenton, Middleburg, Culpeper

540-347-1888

Frederick S. Fritz

Rockville

301-330-9550

Allen S. Garai

Vienna, Great Falls

703-281-4868

Eduardo J. Gerlein

Chevy Chase

301-951-4114

Ashkan Ghaffari

Vienna

703-281-0466

Ali Y. Ghatri

Fairfax, Herndon, Reston

703-782-8704

Madeleine Goodman

Bethesda

301-867-7584

Alfred C. Griffin Jr.

Warrenton, Middleburg, Culpeper

540-347-1888

Thomas M. Grisius

Purcellville

540-338-8125

Gordon S. Groisser

Gaithersburg, Clarksburg, Hagerstown

240-252-5294

Linda A. Hallman

Chevy Chase

301-781-7745

Alan R. Heller

Bethesda, Laurel

301-654-5433

Roger A. Hennigh

Woodbridge, Burke

703-640-1000

Jean Hong

Silver Spring, Olney

301-236-0600

David R. Hughes

West Springfield

703-451-0502

Herbert M. Hughes

Alexandria

703-360-8660

Justin M. Hughes

Alexandria

703-360-8660

Navin Hukmani

Leesburg, South Riding

703-858-3600

Darin B. Iverson

Arlington

703-536-7846

Timothy Johnson

Rockville

301-881-6170

Elizabeth M. Jones

Falls Church

703-573-0200

Mary A. Karau

Alexandria

703-765-5505

Christine M. Kim

Reston

703-939-8000

Rodney J. Klima

Burke

703-425-5125

Bob B. Kumra

Downtown DC, Stafford

202-785-8672

Donald F. Larson

Alexandria

703-838-8998

Edwin Lee

Rockville, Olney

240-252-5293

William S. Lee

Alexandria

703-347-9876

Christopher G. Liang

Potomac, Friendship Heights

301-983-3132

H. Quoc Lu

Alexandria

703-822-0010

Crissy Markova

Arlington

703-774-3070

Robert B. Marzban

McLean

703-686-8285

Deirdre J. Maull

McLean

703-556-9400

Lara D. Minahan

Olney

301-260-2030

Kelly E. Morgan

Leesburg, Winchester

703-723-5900

S. Russell Mullen

Leesburg

703-771-9887

Chelsea Murphy

Friendship Heights

202-968-1144

Jina Naghdi

Herndon

703-471-8333

Denise T. Nguyen

Alexandria

571-427-4911

Dror Orbach

Downtown DC, Falls Church

202-875-6407

David Rad

Potomac, College Park, Bethesda, North Bethesda

301-235-1125

Mehdy Rad

Potomac, College Park, Bethesda, North Bethesda

301-299-3993

Danielle E. Robb

Reston, Ashburn, and Arlington

703-935-4837

Negaar Sagafi

Spring Valley, Bethesda

202-644-9469

Viney P. Saini

Clarksburg, Frederick

240-801-7464

Andrew L. Schwartz

Downtown DC, Rockville

202-525-6952

Stuart A. Scott

Silver Spring, Mitchellville

301-804-6687

John C. Shefferman

Downtown DC

202-338-7128

Debra Shin

Rockville, Potomac

301-770-7770

Richard Shin

Rockville, Potomac

301-770-7770

Dalia Shlash

Olney

301-924-2405

Patrice Smith

Downtown DC

202-223-2000

Christine Stang

Reston

571-548-3239

Sonia Talley

Tenleytown

202-686-2108

Hani Thariani

Arlington, Herndon

571-260-0122

Stephen P. Tigani

Tenleytown, Poolesville, Burtonsville

202-362-0072

Nancy C. Tilkin

Silver Spring

301-593-6363

Stephan Tisseront

Reston

571-458-1168

Chris E. Tsintolas

Gaithersburg

301-948-7513

Courtney J. Ullrich

Ashburn

703-278-3297

Robert Yu

Gaithersburg

301-948-7660

This article appears in the August 2025 issue of Washingtonian.

