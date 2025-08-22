Athletes, Politicos, Journalists: Photos of the Best Parties Around DC

July 10
Wonder Food Hall Grand Opening
July 14
Barbouzard Bastille Day Grand Opening
July 15
Book party for 2024: How Trump Retook the White House and the Democrats Lost America at the private residence of Mary Jordan, Kevin Sullivan, and Kate Sullivan
July 17
Selva Grand Opening
July 18
Yala Greek Ice Cream First Scoop Ceremony
July 19
Taste of the South Gala at the Anthem
July 20
Mubadala Citi DC Open Players Party at Ned’s Club
July 23
Screening of The Fantastic Four: First Steps at the National Air and Space Museum
This article appears in the September 2025 issue of Washingtonian.
