News & Politics

Athletes, Politicos, Journalists: Photos of the Best Parties Around DC

Party photographer Dan Swartz's monthly roundup.

Written by
| Published on
Athletes, Politicos, Journalists: Photos of the Best Parties Around DC
Musician Wale, DC mayor Muriel Bowser, and tennis player Frances Tiafoe attend the Mubadala Citi DC Open Players Party at Ned’s Club.
Dan About Town

About Dan About Town

Party photographer Dan Swartz’s diary of bashes, benefits, and galas.

July 10

Wonder Food Hall Grand Opening

DC Council member Brianne Nadeau; Liz Anderson, director of Great Streets at the DC Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development; Wonder founder and CEO Marc Lore; and Wonder 14th Street’s Samantha Jones.

 

July 14

Barbouzard Bastille Day Grand Opening

Dany Abi-Najm, Cedric Maupillier, Nasr El Hage, and Nellie Elana Gebrail of Barbouzard.
Antoine Chahine and Mariam Chahine of Salon Antoine (left) with Marie Fadel and Bill Fadel.
Crystal Carson, communications director for Michelle Obama; 94.7 the Drive’s Corinna Delgado; and TheGrio’s Gerren Keith Gaynor.

 

July 15

Book party for 2024: How Trump Retook the White House and the Democrats Lost America at the private residence of Mary Jordan, Kevin Sullivan, and Kate Sullivan

Bloomberg’s Kate Sullivan with the Washington Post’s Mary Jordan and Kevin Sullivan.
Yemisi Egbewole of Podium Strategies and Adrienne Elrod of the Elrod Gifford Group.
2024 authors Isaac Arnsdorf, Tyler Pager, and Josh Dawsey.

 

July 17

Selva Grand Opening

Celebrity chef Carla Hall, Silvia Karagounis, Selva owner Antonis Karagounis, and Janine Brunson-Johnson of DC United and Audi Field.

 

July 18

Yala Greek Ice Cream First Scoop Ceremony

NBC4’s Tommy McFly; Virginia Ali of Ben’s Chili Bowl; Chrys Kefalas of Yala Greek Ice Cream; Ekaterini Nassika, Greek ambassador to the US; and Evangelos Savva, ambassador of the Republic of Cyprus to the US.

 

July 19

Taste of the South Gala at the Anthem

Alex Stroman of Albemarle Corporation, Kevin Walling of HGCreative, US Capitol Police director of communications Tim Barber, and Robert Grady of Studio Grady.
Block’s Andrés Bascumbe; Anna Claire Stietenroth, Congressman Brian Jack’s legislative director; Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions’ Mary Collins Howell; and the Australian Embassy’s Micki Werner Kelly.

 

July 20

Mubadala Citi DC Open Players Party at Ned’s Club

Musician Wale, DC mayor Muriel Bowser, and tennis player Frances Tiafoe.
Tennis player Maria Sakkari, Mubadala Citi DC Open chairman Mark Ein, and tennis players Genie Bouchard and Nick Kyrgios.
Tennis player Anna Kalinskaya, Jill Hazelbaker of Uber, and tennis player Yulia Putintseva.

 

July 23

Screening of The Fantastic Four: First Steps at the National Air and Space Museum

The Walt Disney Company’s Susan Fox; Matt Shakman, director of The Fantastic Four: First Steps; and Margaret Weitekamp of the National Air and Space Museum.

 

This article appears in the September 2025 issue of Washingtonian.

