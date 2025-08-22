Trump Scraps Plans to Be a Beat Cop in DC, Administration Releases List of “Woke” Smithsonian Exhibits, and an Ovechkin-Themed Corn Maze Is Imminent

Good morning. A pretty nice day is on tap—sunny, with a high around 84 and manageable humidity. A low near 62 overnight.

Sports this weekend: The Nationals will visit the Phillies all weekend. The Washington Commanders will host the Baltimore Ravens Saturday in a preseason game at Northwest Stadium. The Mystics will host the Las Vegas Aces Saturday and the Seattle Storm on Sunday. The Washington Spirit will visit Bay FC on Saturday. D.C. United will host Inter Miami on Sunday.

I can’t stop listening to:

Speedy J, “De-Orbit.” The legendary Dutch maestro will run the decks at Flash’s Club Level on Saturday. As Washingtonian Today’s pal John Rickman writes in, “Prepare for chest-thumping beats and soaring synths.” Deal!

Here’s some administration news you might have blocked out:

Oval Officer: Donald Trump, the next host of the Kennedy Center Honors, the head of a task force on the 2028 Olympics, and the President of the United States, claimed Thursday morning that he’d “be going out tonight” with the federal police and National Guard troops he’s ordered onto DC’s streets to fight what he calls a crime emergency. But later that day, his duties were more photo op than beat cop as he appeared outside a Park Police facility in Southeast DC, where he said his administration was “going to be re-grassing all of your parks, all brand new sprinkler systems, the best that you can buy, just like Augusta.” Trump said “everybody feels safe” now in DC and brought pizza from Wiseguy’s and hamburgers cooked at the White House for the assembled forces. (Washington Post) Trump also said the administration is “going to then go on to other places,” presumably other blue cities. (CNN) Probably related: Todd Lyons, the acting director of ICE, said his agency planned to “flood the zone” in Boston, whose mayor, Michelle Wu, has refused to end the city’s “sanctuary” policies. (NBC News)

Elsewhere in the nation’s capital: A big crowd turned out for a pro-DC rally with a go-go soundtrack at 14th and U streets. (Long Live Go-Go; Philip Lewis) ICE is targeting delivery drivers in the District. (Washington Post) The driver of the 14-ton military vehicle that crashed into a civilian SUV and sent the occupant to the hospital was issued a ticket for running a red light. (Washington Post) A DC judge ordered the 15-year-olds from Maryland who allegedly attacked former DOGE staffer Edward “Big Balls” Coristine—the incident that precipitated Trump’s takeover—to be moved into less restrictive housing, despite prosecutors’ objections. (Washington Post) As it happens, Trump would like to have more say in DC judicial appointments. (Politico) Step back: Crime is a constant and often heartbreaking facet of life in DC, Stephanie Mencimer writes. But Trump’s actions, she reports, could actually set back gains DC officials have made in bringing it down. (Mother Jones)

The states of things: A judge ordered Florida to shut down its “Alligator Alcatraz” detention facility for immigrants, saying the state skipped a required environmental assessment. (Washington Post) Californians will vote in a special election this November on whether to redistrict the state to hand more seats to Democrats, in response to Texas doing the same favor for Republicans. (LAT) Trump’s political operation is strong-arming legislators in Missouri and Indiana to redistrict as well. (Politico)

Administration perambulation: The White House published an article titled “President Trump Is Right About the Smithsonian” and cited “a list of exhibitions and materials mentioning race, slavery, transgender identity and immigration” it claims represent “Woke and divisive ideology.” (Washington Post) An appeals court in New York threw out Trump’s judgment in his fraud case there. (NYT) The administration said it would review 55 million visa holders for possible revocation. (AP) The foreign-born population in the US has dropped by 1.5 million people since Trump took office. (Washington Post) Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard forbade US intelligence agencies to share intelligence about peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine with the US’s “Five Eyes” partners. (CBS News) The US Supreme Court “lifted a judge’s order blocking $783 million worth of cuts made by the National Institutes of Health to align with Republican President Donald Trump’s priorities.” (AP) The FBI will lower recruiting standards. (NYT) The IRS has reversed its plans for significant layoffs. (Government Executive) A judge in Pennsylvania says Alina Habba, Trump’s choice for US Attorney in New Jersey, has served without authority for more than a month. (NYT) The administration plans a “national security probe” into parts for wind turbines, machines that Trump has hated for a long time. (The Hill)

One snazzy open house this weekend:

This three bedroom/four-and-a-half bathroom Georgetown townhouse features a sprawling slate patio, high-end appliances, and a two-car garage with guest quarters. It’s listed at $3.975 million, and you can see it Sunday. Read more of our picks for the best open houses this weekend.

Recently on Washingtonian dot com:

• Plant Week events.

• A confusing dispute over the future of the Anacostia Playhouse.

Local news links:

• Kilmar Abrego Garcia could be released today. (NBC4 Washington)

• DC students posted gains in reading and math proficiency tests. (WTOP)

• JBG Smith is poised to add hundreds of residential units to the Potomac Yard site where once an arena was planned. (ALXnow)

• The Family Drive-In in Stephens City, Virginia, may close if a buyer can’t be found. (Northern Virginia)

• An Alex Ovechkin-themed corn maze will open later this month. (Northern Virginia)

• The Alexandria Redevelopment and Housing Authority says it’s investigating how its CEO came to live in public housing. (ALXnow)

Weekend event picks:

Friday: The new exhibit “State Fairs: Growing American Craft” opens at the Smithsonian American Art Museum.

Saturday: Opera in the Outfield will bring “Porgy and Bess” to Nationals Park.

Sunday: It’s the last day of Summer Restaurant Week. Here’s what some of our top restaurants will offer.

