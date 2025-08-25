Nestled in the heart of downtown McLean, Chain Bridge Estates has officially opened its doors, and eager buyers are taking notice. With sales now underway, this exclusive 60+ community is redefining what it means to age in place with elegance, wellness, and intentional design.

Created by Bloomsbury Living, Chain Bridge Estates was thoughtfully conceived for active adults seeking a refined, lock and leave lifestyle with the ease of age-in-place features and the amenities of a private wellness retreat. The response has been strong, with many residences already spoken for, and momentum building weekly.

Modern Design, Timeless Living





Each of the 30 private residences offers over 3,300 square feet of living space, complete with an elevator-ready design, spacious covered terraces, two-car garages with refrigerated closets for package, food, and medicine delivery, chef’s kitchens, and spa-style baths. Five distinct floor plans, ranging from three to five bedrooms, cater to a variety of lifestyle preferences, including options for caregiver or guest suites, coffee bars, and ample flex storage.

The architecture and interiors blend transitional elegance with modern comfort. Every detail is carefully curated, from the concierge delivery closet to the EarthCraft certification, ensuring top-tier energy efficiency and indoor air quality.

Resort-Caliber Amenities



The newly completed Restoration Hardware-furnished clubhouse acts as the heart of the community, offering a luxurious space for gathering, entertaining, and relaxing. The clubhouse features a bar and lounge, game tables, and an outdoor patio with gas grills and a lavish fireplace area. It is also here that residents will find the concierge desk, fitness center, wellness office, HydroWorx aquatic pool, and men’s and women’s lounges with saunas and showers.

Residents also enjoy access to:

A community garden with weekly organic vegetable deliveries curated by Love & Carrots.

Landscaped green space, walking trails, and a dog area.

Secure gated entry with surveillance.

Concierge off erin g grocery deliveries, dry cleaning services, excursions, clubhouse facility management, monitoring of shared spaces and other services.

Where Wellness Takes Center Stage



What sets Chain Bridge Estates apart is its full integration of health and wellness support. The community features a HydroWorx aquatic therapy pool, ideal for rehabilitation and joint-friendly exercise, a fitness center with a wide range of equipment, as well as a state-of-the-art wellness office for your convenience.

We are proud to partner with Bayada Home Health Care Service – The premier home health care service company providing onsite personal care and companionship, private duty nursing, and home health care. Optional à la carte, onsite caregivers provide day-to-day care and companionship in shifts of 2 to 24 hours a day, with on-call support available 24 hours a day. The healthcare providers can also facilitate additional à la carte medical services in your home or at our onsite wellness office. These specialized visits can help prevent the need for inpatient care, offering ease and convenience to our residents.

Lifestyle & Location





Chain Bridge Estates places you at the center of it all—with walkable access to parks, cafés, and upscale conveniences. A short drive takes you to the cultural heartbeat of Washington, D.C., with its world-class museums, iconic monuments, and historic landmarks. You can also find yourself in Tysons Corner, a renowned shopping and dining destination. With convenient access to major highways, train stations, and international airports, staying close to family or welcoming them for a visit is effortless. Whether you’re planning a weekend getaway or hosting loved ones from afar, Chain Bridge Estates makes it all remarkably easy.

Interest Continues to Grow

With multiple contracts signed in recent weeks and enthusiastic feedback from both buyers and brokers, Chain Bridge Estates is quickly becoming one of the region’s most sought-after destinations for elevated 60+ living.

For a closer look at the community and its vision, explore the official video here.