PHOTOS: The Most Expensive Homes Sold in Washington in July

Where: 1671 34th St. NW, Washington, DC 20007

How much: $4.2 million

Listing agent: Michael Rankin, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Buyer’s agent: Liz D’Angio, Washington Fine Properties

Previously owned by interior designer Frank Babb Randolph, this Georgetown rowhouse boasts a brick terrace, Washington Monument views, and a custom kitchen designed by Jennifer Gilmer. The second floor, revamped by architect Christian Zapatka, features 13-foot ceilings and French doors overlooking the garden.

Where: 1430 33rd St. NW, Washington, DC 20007

How much: $4.2 million

Listing agent: Jamie Peva, Washington Fine Properties

Buyer’s agent: Taylor Carney, Compass

Nicknamed the “Yellow House,” this residence dates to 1735 and was once owned by Scottish merchant George Gordon, one of the first landowners in what would become Georgetown. Among the house’s historic touches: a wood-burning fireplace with a period mantel, and a century-old Palladian window in the family room. Modern upgrades include renovated marble bathrooms and a kitchen with a Wolf range.

Where: 2238 Q St. NW, Washington, DC 20008

How much: $4.2 million

Listing agent: Christie-Anne Weiss and Christopher Ritzert, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Buyer’s agent: John Adler, Washington Fine Properties

Built in 1900, this Beaux Arts townhouse in Kalorama—recently renovated—features a kitchen with a butler’s pantry, a lower-level in-law suite, and a home gym with an ensuite bathroom. A private balcony overlooks Rock Creek Park.

8

Where: 227 S Union St., Alexandria, Virginia 22314

How much: $4.5 million

Listing agent: Phyllis Patterson, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Buyer’s agent: George Candelori, Weichert

This four-story Old Town townhouse, newly constructed by DC-based JC Development, includes a gourmet kitchen, two wet bars, an elevator, and two private terraces.

7

Where: 6613 Maugh Rd., McLean, Virginia 22101

How much: $4.695 million

Listing agent: Jennifer Thornett and Micah Corder, Washington Fine Properties

Buyer’s agent: Natalie Hasny, Capital Residential Properties

Constructed in 2024 by Ashburn custom home builder Brush Arbor, this English cottage-inspired house in McLean boasts both a main and a caterer’s kitchen, white oak flooring, and a screened porch with a fireplace.

6

Where: 2209 Hunter Mill Rd., Vienna, Virginia 22181

How much: $4.85 million

Listing agent: Fouad Talout and Najma Oudada, Long & Foster Real Estate

Buyer’s agent: Jeddie Busch, Compass

This newly constructed, 7,800-square-foot house in Vienna features an elevator, a home theater, and both a main and a caterer’s kitchen. Outdoor amenities include a heated saltwater pool, multiple covered terraces, and two acres of landscaped grounds.

5

Where: 2439 Wyoming Ave. NW, Washington, DC 20008

How much: $5.65 million

Listing agent: Michael Rankin, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Buyer’s agent: Nancy Taylor Bubes and Cailin Monahan, Washington Fine Properties

Built in 1929 for department store founder Frank R. Jelleff, this Kalorama house was most recently owned by CNN anchor Chris Wallace. It’s furnished with a library, a gym, an in-law suite, and a kitchen with a butler’s pantry. A flagstone terrace anchors the landscaped garden.

4

Where: 22701 Creighton Farms Dr., Leesburg, Virginia 20175

How much: $5.825 million

Listing agent: Jeddie Busch, Compass

Buyer’s agent: John Aquino, McWilliams Ballard

Constructed by McLean-based home builder Galileo Signature in 2014, this residence in the Creighton Farms neighborhood offers more than 12,000 square feet of living space. Highlights include a wine cellar and tasting room, home theater, a stage for concerts, and an open-air veranda with views of a Jack Nicklaus Signature golf course.

3

Where: 7805 Grovemont Dr., McLean, Virginia 22102

How much: $8.15 million

Listing agent: Lee Brady, Century 21 New Millennium

Buyer’s agent: Alyssa Rajabi, Redfin Corporation

This 10,000-square-foot-plus estate features a fitness center, a spa with a Himalayan salt wall, a wine room, an elevator, and a swimming pool and patio area.

2

Where: 2615 30th St. NW, Washington, DC 20008

How much: $8.8 million

Listing agent: Nancy Taylor Bubes, Washington Fine Properties

Buyer’s agent: Michael Rankin, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Built in 1927, this Woodland Normanstone house underwent major renovations in 2018. In addition to six bedrooms and eight and a half bathrooms, it boasts two fireplaces and a swimming pool.

1

Where: 3030 Chain Bridge Rd. NW, Washington, DC 20016

How much: $20 million

Listing agent: Daniel Heider, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Buyer’s agent: Jaclyn Mason, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Jones Boer Architects, the Banks Development Company, and Arentz Landscape Architects collaborated to build this estate on the site of the former Cafritz Mansion in Kent. It boasts a Carrara marble kitchen, a paneled library, wine cellar, marble wet bar, and billiards room. Outside, a loggia leads to a lap pool and a pavilion.