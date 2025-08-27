Experience iconic luxury at The Lowell, 6718 Lowell Avenue, McLean, Virginia. The Lowell distinguishes itself as the only new construction in McLean with meticulous attention to detail, sophisticated elegance at every turn, and a location that brings the town’s charm to your doorstep. From the tasteful interior design and carefully planned amenities to the seamless services, including a full-time concierge, The Lowell offers one-of-a-kind refined living.

Our new Model, Residence 403 at The Lowell is a generously sized three-bedroom and den, two and a half bath layout. With over 2,200 square feet of living space, wide-plank hardwood flooring, and custom cabinetry and millwork, this home perfectly combines space and style. Enjoy the modern Miele appliances, including a full gas range and wine fridge, in your luxe kitchen. Relax in the spa-grade bathroom with heated floors and freestanding tub. Finally, end the day watching the sunset from your sprawling private balcony.

Many community amenities ensure you always have what you want at your fingertips. Our amenitized club room features ample seating, a television, double-sized fireplace, and a catering area to entertain and connect with friends. Just outside, the outdoor patio comes equipped with multiple gas-fired grills, ample seating, and entertaining areas. The community also features a dedicated fitness center, available private storage, and an on-site garage with EV charging capacity.

Contact Jennie Mann and Miriam Fernandez to schedule your tour of this gorgeous home today at jmann@mcwb.com and mfernandez@mcwb.com, or fill out the interest form on The Lowell’s website HERE.