11 Fall Book Sales in the DC Area You Won’t Want to Miss

These libraries and organizations host huge sales this time of year, with prices for used titles typically from 50 cents to $5.

Tysons Library Quarterly Used Book & Media Sale

September 4–7

location_on

Falls Church

language

Website

Books and graphic novels for children and adults in more than a dozen categories, plus DVDs, CDs, audiobooks, puzzles, and games.

 

AAUW 51st Used Book Sale

September 6–7

location_on

McLean

language

Website

The event benefits scholarships for women.

 

BIG (Book for International Goodwill) Book Sales

September 19–20 and October 31–November 1

location_on

Annapolis

language

Website

These near-monthly sales fund books for communities in need.

 

Friends of the Reston Regional Library’s Big Fall Sale

September 24–28

location_on

Reston

language

Website

The sale–with more than 30,000 items–does not include children’s books, and kids are discouraged from attending.

 

Associates of the American Foreign Service Worldwide (AAFSW) Art & Bookfair

October 10–12 and 14–20

location_on

Foggy Bottom

language

Website

This event is open to the public October 11–12 and 18–19 (and to State Department badge holders other days). Items include used books, art, jewelry, and collectibles donated by Foreign Service families.

 

Friends of the Beatley Central Library’s Fall Sale

October 14–20

location_on

Alexandria

language

Website

Books for all ages, plus CDs, DVDs, and more–sometimes sheet music and home­schooling materials, too.

 

Friends of Oakton Library’s Fall Book Sale

October 15–18

location_on

Oakton

language

Website

Books as well as CDs, DVDs, audiobooks, puzzles, and more.

 

Friends of Chantilly Regional Library Sale

October 22–26

location_on

Chantilly

language

Website

Gently used books, plus DVDs, CDs, and audiobooks for children and adults.

 

George Mason Friends Fall Book Sale

October 22–26

location_on

Annandale

language

Website

Includes books, CDs, and DVDs, plus an entire room dedicated to children’s books.

 

Friends of the Arlington Public Library’s Fall Sale

October 23–26

location_on

Arlington

language

Website

This book sale excludes albums, CDs, and DVDs. The library’s parking garage will be closed during the event.

 

Friends of Fairfax City Library Fall Book Sales

October 31–November 2 and November 6–9

location_on

Fairfax

language

Website

The first weekend is exclusively for children’s books. The second is for both kids and adults.

 

Books On Our To Read List

 

Readers hoping to check out a popular title from the library often have to place a hold and join a waitlist. What are buzzy reads right now in the area? Here are some of the most in-demand books in the DC and Arlington public-library systems.

 

Fiction

Atmosphere by Taylor Jenkins Reid

Great Big Beautiful Life by Emily Henry

James by Percival Everett

The Wedding People by Alison Espach

 

Nonfiction

Abundance by Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson

The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt

The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins

Everything Is Tuberculosis by John Green

Careless People by Sarah Wynn-Williams

This article appears in the September 2025 issue of Washingtonian.

