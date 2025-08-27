11 Fall Book Sales in the DC Area You Won’t Want to Miss

Tysons Library Quarterly Used Book & Media Sale

September 4–7 location_on Falls Church language Website

Books and graphic novels for children and adults in more than a dozen categories, plus DVDs, CDs, audiobooks, puzzles, and games.

AAUW 51st Used Book Sale

September 6–7 location_on McLean language Website

The event benefits scholarships for women.

BIG (Book for International Goodwill) Book Sales

September 19–20 and October 31–November 1 location_on Annapolis language Website

These near-monthly sales fund books for communities in need.

Friends of the Reston Regional Library’s Big Fall Sale

September 24–28 location_on Reston language Website

The sale–with more than 30,000 items–does not include children’s books, and kids are discouraged from attending.

Associates of the American Foreign Service Worldwide (AAFSW) Art & Bookfair

October 10–12 and 14–20 location_on Foggy Bottom language Website

This event is open to the public October 11–12 and 18–19 (and to State Department badge holders other days). Items include used books, art, jewelry, and collectibles donated by Foreign Service families.

Friends of the Beatley Central Library’s Fall Sale

October 14–20 location_on Alexandria language Website

Books for all ages, plus CDs, DVDs, and more–sometimes sheet music and home­schooling materials, too.

Friends of Oakton Library’s Fall Book Sale

October 15–18 location_on Oakton language Website

Books as well as CDs, DVDs, audiobooks, puzzles, and more.

Friends of Chantilly Regional Library Sale

October 22–26 location_on Chantilly language Website

Gently used books, plus DVDs, CDs, and audiobooks for children and adults.

George Mason Friends Fall Book Sale

October 22–26 location_on Annandale language Website

Includes books, CDs, and DVDs, plus an entire room dedicated to children’s books.

Friends of the Arlington Public Library’s Fall Sale

October 23–26 location_on Arlington language Website

This book sale excludes albums, CDs, and DVDs. The library’s parking garage will be closed during the event.

Friends of Fairfax City Library Fall Book Sales

October 31–November 2 and November 6–9 location_on Fairfax language Website

The first weekend is exclusively for children’s books. The second is for both kids and adults.

Books On Our To Read List Readers hoping to check out a popular title from the library often have to place a hold and join a waitlist. What are buzzy reads right now in the area? Here are some of the most in-demand books in the DC and Arlington public-library systems. Fiction Atmosphere by Taylor Jenkins Reid Great Big Beautiful Life by Emily Henry James by Percival Everett The Wedding People by Alison Espach Nonfiction Abundance by Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins Everything Is Tuberculosis by John Green Careless People by Sarah Wynn-Williams

This article appears in the September 2025 issue of Washingtonian.

