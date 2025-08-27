Photograph by Magdalena Papaioannou.

The Ultimate Guide to Indie Bookstores in the DC Area

Washington is rich with indie bookstores, and most overlap in their offerings–but here’s a look at how some of them stand out.

Contents
  1. Events & Readings
  2. Great Places to Read and Work
  3. Special Focuses
  4. Used Books

Events & Readings

Photograph by Megan Bormet.

Poetry open-mics, topical discussions, author events, and more

Politics and Prose

Three DC locations

Website

A full calendar of events, and the Connecticut Avenue shop has a coffee-and-wine bar.

Busboys and Poets

Eight area locations

Website

A combination restaurant/event space/bookstore.

 

Food events

One More Page

Arlington

Website

Pairs chocolate and wine with books and events and hosts a Boozy Book Fair.

 

Book clubs, children’s hours, and more

East City Bookshop

Capitol Hill

Website

Its summer reading challenge encouraged kids to read for prizes.

People’s Book

Takoma Park

Website

Programming includes sensory-friendly events and inclusive monthly clubs for every interest.

Old Town Books

Alexandria

Website

Recent offerings have included summer reading guides for all ages as well as a craft workshop.

 

Great Places to Read and Work

Photograph of Old Fox courtesy of bookstore.

Space for kids to read and browse, too

Solid State Books

14th St., NW; H St., NE

Website

There’s a cafe plus a large children’s section and popular kids’ programming, among other events.

 

Full menu of dining options

Kramers

Dupont Circle

Website

A DC mainstay with a cafe-style restaurant and bar.

 

Cozy coffeehouse vibes

Old Fox Books

Annapolis

Website

This shop and coffeehouse feels like something out of a Nancy Meyers movie.

Potter’s House

Adams Morgan

Website

Regular events and a pay-it-forward program.

 

Special Focuses

Photograph by Sam Vasfi.

Romance novels

Friends to Lovers

Alexandria

Website

The queer-and-women-owned shop hosts signings and other events.

 

Literature by and about people of African descent

Harambee Books & Artworks

Alexandria

Website

A range of books, with a “core selection” on African culture, plus events and more.

Mahogany Books

Oxon Hill

Website

Originally launched online, the shop also hosts events and a podcast.

Sankofa

Shaw

Website

The bookstore/cafe’s events include film screenings.

 

Other languages

Bonjour Books

Kensington

Website

A bookstore for all things French.

JF Books

location_on

language

Books in Chinese languages and about Chinese culture.

 

Great poetry selection

Bridge Street Books

Georgetown

Website

The shop also carries titles on philosophy, history, politics, and more.

 

Culinary focus

Bold Fork Books

Mount Pleasant

Website

New and vintage cookbooks.

 

Used Books

Photograph by Eliza Hamburger.

Including rare books and first editions

Capitol Hill Books

Capitol Hill

Website

Three floors of titles.

Second Story Books

Dupont Circle, Rockville

Website

Also offers appraisal services.

Lost City Books

Adams Morgan

Website

It hosts book clubs and will buy your used books for cash or store credit.

 

Nonprofit bookshops

The Lantern

Georgetown

Website

Volunteer-run, benefiting Bryn Mawr College.

Kensington Row Bookshop

Kensington

Website

Book clubs, kids’ programs, and a podcast.

Friends of the Library Bookstore

Rockville, Wheaton

Website

Sales support Montgomery County libraries.

This article appears in the September 2025 issue of Washingtonian.

