The Ultimate Guide to Indie Bookstores in the DC Area

Events & Readings
Poetry open-mics, topical discussions, author events, and more
Politics and Prose
Three DC locations
A full calendar of events, and the Connecticut Avenue shop has a coffee-and-wine bar.
Busboys and Poets
Eight area locations
A combination restaurant/event space/bookstore.
Food events
One More Page
Arlington
Pairs chocolate and wine with books and events and hosts a Boozy Book Fair.
Book clubs, children’s hours, and more
East City Bookshop
Its summer reading challenge encouraged kids to read for prizes.
People’s Book
Takoma Park
Programming includes sensory-friendly events and inclusive monthly clubs for every interest.
Old Town Books
Recent offerings have included summer reading guides for all ages as well as a craft workshop.
Great Places to Read and Work
Space for kids to read and browse, too
Solid State Books
14th St., NW; H St., NE
There’s a cafe plus a large children’s section and popular kids’ programming, among other events.
Full menu of dining options
Kramers
A DC mainstay with a cafe-style restaurant and bar.
Cozy coffeehouse vibes
Old Fox Books
Annapolis
This shop and coffeehouse feels like something out of a Nancy Meyers movie.
Potter’s House
Regular events and a pay-it-forward program.
Special Focuses
Romance novels
Friends to Lovers
The queer-and-women-owned shop hosts signings and other events.
Literature by and about people of African descent
Harambee Books & Artworks
A range of books, with a “core selection” on African culture, plus events and more.
Mahogany Books
Oxon Hill
Originally launched online, the shop also hosts events and a podcast.
Sankofa
Shaw
The bookstore/cafe’s events include film screenings.
Other languages
Bonjour Books
A bookstore for all things French.
JF Books
Books in Chinese languages and about Chinese culture.
Great poetry selection
Bridge Street Books
The shop also carries titles on philosophy, history, politics, and more.
Culinary focus
Bold Fork Books
Mount Pleasant
New and vintage cookbooks.
Used Books
Including rare books and first editions
Capitol Hill Books
Three floors of titles.
Second Story Books
Dupont Circle, Rockville
Also offers appraisal services.
Lost City Books
It hosts book clubs and will buy your used books for cash or store credit.
Nonprofit bookshops
The Lantern
Volunteer-run, benefiting Bryn Mawr College.
Kensington Row Bookshop
Book clubs, kids’ programs, and a podcast.
Friends of the Library Bookstore
Rockville, Wheaton
Sales support Montgomery County libraries.
This article appears in the September 2025 issue of Washingtonian.