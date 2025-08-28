4 Open Houses to See This Weekend

In town for Labor Day weekend? Check out our open house picks: a renovated contemporary in Potomac, a charming townhouse in Alexandria, and a sunny condo in Brookland. And don’t miss this week’s luxury pick: A newly constructed Falls Church house with a rooftop deck.

A Potomac Contemporary

Price: $1.15 million

Where: 8717 Hidden Hill Ln.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 5/3

House size: 3,218 sq feet

Listing agents: Daniel Llerena and Danielle Brusoe, RLAH @properties

Open house: Saturday, August 30, 1 PM — 4 PM

Recent upgrades to this charming four-level house, built in 1972, include refinished wood floors and a new roof. Other highlights: floor-to-ceiling windows, cathedral ceilings, a recreation room with a gas fireplace, a deck, and a stone patio.

An Alexandria Townhouse

Price: $750,000

Where: 333 Mount Vernon Ave.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 2/1

House size: 800 sq feet

Listing agent: Jessica Fauteux, RE/MAX Allegiance

Open house: Sunday, August 31, 2 PM — 4 PM

Located between Del Ray and Old Town, this listing offers a newly remodeled kitchen with a farmhouse sink and butcher-block countertops, a gas fireplace in the living room, and a backyard deck.

A Brookland Condo

Price: $580,000, plus a $323 monthly HOA fee

Where: 1201 Kearny St., NE — Unit 101

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 2/2.5

House size: 1,102 sq feet

Listing agent: Adaora Muya, Sold 100 Real Estate

Open house: Saturday, August 30, 11 AM — 2 PM

This two-level condo has a bright, airy vibe. Hardwood floors, a well-appointed kitchen, and custom-built closets are additional selling points.

A Falls Church Contemporary

Price: $2.159 million

Where: 6940 Spruce St.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 6/5.5

House size: 5,025 sq feet

Listing agent: Scott Shawkey, Keller Williams Realty

Open house: Saturday, August 30 and Sunday, August 31, 2 PM — 4 PM

Designed by Virginia-based Porter Ridge Homes, this newly constructed house features a kitchen with a Wolf gas range, quartz waterfall island, and custom cabinetry; a large finished basement with a guest suite; and a rooftop deck overlooking the landscaped yard.

