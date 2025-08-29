Guest List: 5 People We’d Love to Hang Out With This September

About Guest List Guest List is Washingtonian’s fantasy cast of who we’d like to invite over for dinner each month. More from Guest List



Bob Carpenter

The familiar Nationals TV announcer is retiring at the end of the season.

Dominique Dawes

The local gymnast’s Dominique Dawes Academy is expanding in our area and nationally.

David Muse

Studio Theatre’s acclaimed longtime artistic director will step down in 2027.

Amy Sherald

Saying the Smithsonian was discussing censoring her work, the artist pulled her big National Portrait Gallery exhibit.

Jason Barrett

George Washington University Hospital named him its new CEO.

This article appears in the September 2025 issue of Washingtonian.