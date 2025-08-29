How Washingtonians Can Run, March, and Rally Against the Trump Administration Takeover

We’re now at the tail end of the third week of the Trump administration’s takeover of DC law enforcement. As armed National Guardsmen loiter outside Metro stations, masked Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents detain residents, and the President orders homeless encampment clearings, many Washingtonians are worried.

They’re worried about our city’s diminished autonomy, about their immigrant friends and coworkers, and about the homeless neighbors they encounter everyday. At a recent press conference, Mayor Muriel Bowser said, “there’s tremendous anxiety in the District.”

But many are also starting to find ways to resist. Free DC, a renewed campaign to protect Home Rule, has been holding orientations to get residents plugged into their organizing work almost every day. They’ve also held a number of rallies and marches, and have been turning neighbors out nightly to make their opposition heard by banging pots and pans. Long Live GoGo, founded by DC musician and activist, Justin “Yaddiya” Johnson, is also organizing a march this weekend, hoping to channel today’s fear into tomorrow’s community-building. “I know that even past this occupation, we’re still gonna have problems in the community,” Yaddiya says. “I’m about solutions, and I’m about fixing problems at the root.”

If you’re ready to do something—anything—here are three upcoming ways to support the District:

When: Saturday, Aug. 30. at 4PM

Where: Beginning at 14th and U Street.

The rally is organized by Long Live GoGo and a number of other local groups. It will start at 4pm outside the Franklin Reeves Municipal center at 14th and U Street and by 7pm will march down to the Washington Monument. The event will be followed up by a resource fair on Thursday, Sept. 4 at Vermont Avenue Baptist Church to keep the community building going.

When: Monday, Sept. 1. at 10 AM

Where: The NW Corner of 14th and U Street.

Hosted by local muralist Nicole Bourgea and ultra runner Steve Renee, the “freedom run” will snake either a 2.5 or 4.5 mile route through the District to protest Trump’s takeover. Organizers encourage attendees to “think DC Bike party but on foot” with the goal of “taking back our streets.” Kids, dogs, and protest signs are all welcome.

When: Monday, Sept. 6. at 11 AM

Where: 16th and W Street.

The march is co-organized by Free DC, immigrants rights groups like the Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network, many local area labor unions, and dozens of other progressive groups from DC and surrounding areas. It kicks off at Malcolm X Park and will demand an end to Trump’s takeover.