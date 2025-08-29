Weddings

“Quiet Luxury” Was the Vibe at This Hay-Adams Wedding

Lush arrangements of white tulips, orchid bouquets, and a monumental skyline set the scene.

Written by
| Photographed by Abby Jiu Photography | Published on
Photographs by Abby Jiu Photography

Caitlin, from California, met Ian, from Arizona, on Bumble. About a year and a half after a Covid-era picnic-style first date at Caitlin’s apartment, Ian proposed at Capitol Hill Books, hiding a ring in a hollowed-out Jack Kerouac book.

For their May wedding—to which most of their guests traveled from out of town—the pair wanted a quiet luxury, timeless elegance theme, which they designed in black and white, with forest green accents.

A decadent stationery suite—letter-pressed invitations wrapped in a cherry-blossom-embossed jacket, inside a a black envelope with a forest green liner featuring a sketch of their venue, and finished with a wax seal that featured their custom logo—set the tone. At two long dinner tables, lush arrangements of a white tulips honored the bride’s late grandmother. Other floral highlights included a white-orchid bouquet for the bride and single orchid stems carried by bridesmaids; cherry blossoms at cocktail hour; and wisteria and greenery suspended from the ceiling.

The newlyweds say they went all out for their menu. They chose an array of past appetizers—lobster rolls, marinated Yellowfin tuna, beef tenderloin, and more—plus an expansive raw bar that included local oysters alongside lobster and snow crab claws to start. For dinner, plated meals began with a burrata and heirloom tomato salad, followed by a choice of Chilean sea bass, filet mignon, or asparagus risotto, and for late-night snacks—after wedding cake!—fried chicken and mini cheeseburgers. Leading up to the big day, the couple say they wanted the wedding itself to be the event where everyone came together to celebrate, so they had very ‘low-key’ bachelor and bachelorette parties, and opted out of engagement parties and bridal showers. They also did a “pre-wedding honeymoon” in Turks and Caicos, and look forward to planning a more official honeymoon this year.

See the details from their big day below.

caitlinandian-3003
caitlinandian-3018
caitlinandian-3064
caitlinandian-3090
caitlinandian-3122
caitlinandian-3135
caitlinandian-3173
caitlinandian-3181
caitlinandian-3289
caitlinandian-3295

 

caitlinandian-3305
caitlinandian-3353

 

caitlinandian-3478
caitlinandian-3483

caitlinandian-3487
caitlinandian-3492
caitlinandian-3497
caitlinandian-3502
caitlinandian-3519
caitlinandian-3522

 

caitlinandian-3537
caitlinandian-3538

 

caitlinandian-3572
caitlinandian-3718

The Details

Photography: Abby Jiu Photography

Planning and design: Emily Dumont Weddings & Events

Venue and catering: The Hay-Adams

Florist: Sophie Felts Floral Design

Invitations: Heidi Davidson Design

Cake: Liberty Baking Co. 

Hair and makeup: Vintage Veils

Bride’s attire: Élysée

Groom’s attire: Ralph Lauren

Music: Lucy Black Entertainment

Rentals: Select Event Group (linens); DC Rental (chairs, tables, chargers)

Amy Moeller
Amy Moeller
Fashion & Weddings Editor

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.

