Where to Get Labor Day Brunch Around DC

Kick back with bottomless bloodies, dim sum, and more.

Written by
| Published on
I Egg You's smoked salmon griddled sandwich. Photograph by Leading DC
All brunches are on Monday, September 1.

A&J Restaurant

1319 Rockville Pike #C, Rockville; 4316 Markham St., Unit B, Annandale

A&J Restaurant. Photograph by Scott Suchman

Our favorite dim sum spot in the area serves up thousand-layer pancakes, excellent noodle soups, and dumplings galore starting at 11:30 every day.

 

Cafe Unido

908 W St., NW

Café Unido specializes in coffee drinks. Photograph by Brian Oh.

Weekdays start bright and early (8 AM) at this Panamanian cafe in Shaw. Find breakfast sandwiches with guava mumbo sauce, avocado toast on sourdough, a skillet of eggs, salsa, and homemade queso fresco, and plenty of coffee drinks.

 

Cordelia Fishbar

550 Morse St., NE

Coal-roasted oysters at Cordelia Fish Bar. Photo courtesy of Eleven Eleven PR.

This Union Market seafood destination will let you kick off the day with fried prawns and waffles, a buttery lobster roll, poached eggs with crabcakes, and plenty of tinned fish and raw oysters. Bottomless cocktails—such as mai tais, bloodies, mimosas, and coladas—are $33.

 

El Paraiso

1101 Pennsylvania Ave., SE

The brunch spread at El Paraiso. Photo courtesy of Eleven Eleven PR.

There are a couple ways to brunch at this Capitol Hill Mexican spot. You can go for bottomless food and mimosas ($45), or order a la carte (and tack on bottomless mimosas for $20). On the menu: chicken and waffles with arbol chile syrup; chilaquiles, and tres leches French toast.

 

I Egg You

517 Eighth St., SE

Over the top brunch fare is served all week long at I Egg You. Photograph by Rey Lopez.

Some of DC’s best breakfast sandwiches come out of this Barracks Row spot from the Fried Rice Collective (also behind Chiko and Anju). This is primo hangover fare—think brown-butter-fried eggs on milk bread, bacon steaks, and smashed, fried potatoes heaped with fontina-cheese sauce, candied jalapeños, and Old Bay aioli. If that doesn’t do the trick, they serve Pedialyte…and a bevy of cocktails.

 

Le Diplomate

1601 14th St., NW

A shellfish tower at Le Diplomate. Photograph by Scott Suchman

Logan Circle brasserie Le Diplomate will serve its seafood towers, gruyere omelets, and top-notch pancakes starting at 9:30 AM. Sister restaurants the Occidental (throwback American), and El Presidente (Mexican) are serving Monday brunch, too.

 

Mikko

1636 R St., NW

Cinnamon rolls topped with sugar at Mikko. Photograph by Helen Carefoot.
This Scandi cafe in Dupont serves brunch from 9 AM to 4 PM. Go for thin Swedish pancakes, bratwurst and eggs, lingonberry bread pudding, and plenty of mimosas and bloodies.

 

The Royal

501 Florida Ave., NW

The Royal’s blackberry danish with yogurt pastry cream. Photo courtesy of Julep PR.

LeDroit Park’s neighborhood bar/cafe is one of our favorite weekday breakfast spots in the city. The main reason: egg-and-avocado-filled arepas, but also the guava pastries and creative coffee drinks.

 

Rustico

827 Slaters Lane. Alexandria

An egg-topped pizza at Rustico. Photo courtesy of Leading DC.

This long-running pizza hangout serves a full slate of pies for brunch, plus ricotta doughnuts, Nutella French toast, short rib hash, and fruity cocktails. Mimosas are available by the glass or via bottle service.

