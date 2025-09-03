4 Great September Travel Deals

New Luxury in Virginia

Where: Hotel Burg, 208 S. King St., Leesburg, VA; 703- 552-0964.

What’s special: Hotel Burg is a new boutique hotel in Virginia’s wine and hunt country. The property’s 39 elegant rooms, including eight suites, are decorated with antiques, vintage rugs, and original artwork by regional artists. The signature restaurant, The Hunton, is led by a chef who has worked at two Michelin-starred restaurants, Gravitas and Fiola. The focus is on open-fire cooking and includes Virginia ingredients—game meats, foraged herbs, and local produce. There is also The Diana Lounge, an all-day café, as well as a rooftop bar with views of the Virginia countryside and downtown Leesburg. Just a few miles away, guests can explore Leesburg’s shops and restaurants; the hotel offers complimentary transportation within a 10-mile radius. Guests can also enjoy monthly programming in partnership with outfitter Orvis, and there’s an exclusive members’ club and speakeasy.

The deal: To celebrate its opening, Hotel Burg is offering a special package that includes 12 percent off the best available rate and two complimentary cocktails at The Diana Lounge. Washingtonian readers who reference the article upon booking will receive also a complimentary bottle of Walsh Family Cabernet Franc. To book and mention this article, call 703-552-0964. The package starts at $319 a night.

When: Valid for stays through October 31 (blackout dates apply).

Fall in New Hope

Where: Logan Inn, New Hope, PA; 215-862-2300.

What’s special: The Logan Inn was originally established in 1727; among its accommodations are 16 original rooms and 22 that were recently added. The inn’s restaurant features tavern food with locally sourced ingredients. Whiskey Lounge offers a curated collection of over 150 bourbons, ryes, and scotches. Guests can explore scenic Bucks County with its shopping, riverside restaurants, New Hope Art Center, and Bucks County Playhouse. Across the river, Lambertville, New Jersey, has charming streets with well-preserved federal townhouses and Victorian homes. Both Bucks County and Lambertville also offer wineries, antiques shops, and art galleries. The area is a perfect place to experience the fall foliage.

The deal: The “Washingtonian Exclusive” deal includes 15 percent off the best available rate Sunday through Thursday. Please call for rates. Book directly by calling the front desk, 215-862-2300.

When: Valid for stays now through January 31, 2026.

Beauty in Utah

Where: Red Cliffs Lodge Zion, A Tribute Portfolio Hotel, Springdale, UT; 435-627-5280.

What’s special: The lodge is surrounded by the majestic Red Cliffs and steps to Zion National Park where visitors can explore Angels Landing, the Narrows, and Virgin River. Nearby, there’s also mountain biking, rock climbing, local culture, and shopping. At the lodge, guests have access to a heated outdoor pool, a bar/lounge, and a restaurant. Nighttime affords guests the starlit sky and s’mores.

The deal: “Suite Up for S’mores: The Ultimate Fireside Escape” deal includes one sweet or savory s’mores kit per person, per night (up to four total per room). Washingtonian readers are upgraded to a suite rather than the standard room. Rates start at $329. To book, click here.

When: Valid for stays through October 31, 2025.

“ Let’s Go Caps,” in Style

Where: Conrad Washington, DC, 950 New York Ave., NW; 202-844-5900.

What’s special: A contemporary oasis in the heart of the capital, the Conrad has a soaring atrium and floor-to-ceiling windows in the guest rooms that bring in lots of sunlight. Amenities include a 24/7 fitness center and on-site dining. The Estuary Restaurant & Bar offers a seasonal menu. The Summit at Conrad Rooftop Bar offers views of Downtown DC, the US Capitol, and the Washington Monument, and serves craft cocktails, beer, wine, and light bites. The hotel is walking distance to shopping, dining, Metro—and the Capital One Arena.

The deal: The “Rinkside Retreat Package” includes accommodations, and daily breakfast and dinner at the Sakura Club. Snacks and beverages are included, too. The package also includes two complimentary cocktails at Summit Rooftop or Estuary, fan swag such as rally towels and Capitals foam fingers, and complimentary valet parking. Washingtonian readers also receive two Capitals-themed stadium totes (valued at $50 each). A two-night minimum stay is required. Rates start at $499 a night. To book, email wasci.mkt@conradhotels.com

When: Valid for select nights October 2025 through April 2026.