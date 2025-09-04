4 Open Houses to See This Weekend

This week’s open-house picks combine historic details with modern upgrades: a Goodman midcentury modern in Silver Spring, a charming rowhouse in Capitol Hill, a Sears kit house in Arlington, and a luxe Georgetown townhouse.

A Silver Spring Goodman

Price: $899,000

Where: 3306 Pendleton Dr.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3/2

House size: 1,500 sq feet

Listing agent: Michael Shapiro, Compass

Open house: Saturday, September 6 and Sunday, September 7, 2 PM — 4 PM

Designed by architect Charles Goodman in 1950, this midcentury-modern house was recently updated by Michael Cook of Virginia-based Cook Architecture. Among the upgrades: a remodeled kitchen with custom cabinetry, renovated bathrooms, and expanded closets.

A Capitol Hill Rowhouse

Price: $1.075 million

Where: 135 E St., SE

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3/1.5

House size: 1,606 sq feet

Listing agents: Betsy Rutkowski and Michael Rutkowski, Long & Foster Real Estate

Open house: Saturday, September 6 and Sunday, September 7, 2 PM — 4 PM

Less than two blocks from the Capitol South metro station, this 1907 rowhouse boasts original pine flooring, two marble fireplace surrounds, and a screened porch that opens onto a stone patio.

An Arlington Bungalow

Price: $974,900

Where: 2114 N. Oakland St.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4/2

House size: 1,400 sq feet

Listing agent: Nancy Murphy, Weichert

Open house: Saturday, September 6, 1 PM — 3 PM and Sunday, September 7, 12 PM — 2 PM

In the early 1900s, Sears (yes, the department store) sold mail-order home kits that were typically delivered by train. This one, a Clifton model bungalow, was assembled here in 1932. On the market for the first time in decades, it features Craftsman-style windows, refinished oak floors, and an unfinished basement with a gas fireplace.

A Georgetown Townhouse

Price: $3.895 million

Where: 1219 29th St., NW

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4/3.5

House size: 3,474 sq feet

Listing agents: Liz D’Angio and Nancy Taylor Bubes, Washington Fine Properties

Open house: Sunday, September 7, 1 PM — 4 PM

Constructed in 1865, this brick townhouse has been renovated by RG Custom Builders and Edith Gregson Interiors. Among the highlights: a gas fireplace in the living room with a restored marble mantel, a lower-level family room with a wet bar, a kitchen with new Wolf and SubZero appliances, and a spacious patio and garden.

