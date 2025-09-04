Here are some fun ways to commemorate Hispanic Heritage month (September 15 through October 15) around town. Play bilingual bingo, dance in a parade, binge Latin flicks at a film fest, and enjoy other cultural events.

Hispanic Heritage Month Kick-Off Celebration

September 14 location_on Prince George’s Publik Playhouse language Website

Jumpstart Hispanic Heritage Month at Prince George’s Publik Playhouse, where you can observe an exhibit by artist Francisco Loza and see the unveiling of the 2025 Hispanic Heritage Month poster designed by local high school students. The event features children activities, refreshments, dance demos led by Salsa with Silvia Studio, and live music by Verny Varela Band (free).

AFI Latin American Film Festival

September 18-October 9 location_on AFI Silver Theatre and Cultural Center language Website

Explore Latin American movies with a pass to this multi-week film fest. AFI Silver Theatre and Cultural Center is screening award-winning and new movies such as Brazilian drama The Secret Agent and the international premiere comedic film Wolf Beach. The theater is also hosting filmmaker talks and throwing parties with embassies ($15 for general admission, $200 for festival pass).

NaLa Noches music series

September 18-October 23 location_on Met Park language Website

If you’re looking to add music to your calendar, this high-energy concert series is a groovy option. On Thursday evenings from September 18 through October 23, Latino musicians such as Gigi MacLaughlin, Fran Vielma, Bio Ritmo, and others will tap into blends of jazz, salsa, bolero, and more rhythms live (free).

Lowriding Family Festival

September 27 location_on National Mall language Website

The Smithsonian has a new exhibit dedicated to the heritage of lowrider vehicles. As part of the opening of “Corazón y vida,” the museum is throwing a community festival where attendees can sightsee lowrider cars and bikes, listen to live music, watch documentaries on the history, and sit in on panel discussions (free).

Latinas in Aviation Global Festival

September 27 location_on College Park Aviation Museum language Website

Acknowledge Latinas in aviation with flight demos, bilingual story time, art, author meet-and-greets, kid-friendly entertainment, and a live concert featuring Latin9 Orchestra. There will be eats from Napa Grill and Cocineros, too (free).



Fotos y Recuerdos Festival

September 27 location_on National Portrait Gallery language Website

Guests of all ages can enjoy bilingual bingo, scavenger hunts, a Selena-themed coloring station, and crown-making inspired by historic artists Frida Kahlo and Jean-Michel Basquiat at the annual Fotos y Recuerdos Festival. Youngsters can also get a sneak peek of the latest bilingual children book from Lil’ Libros about legendary MLB pitcher Fernando Valenzuela ahead of its fall release (free).

Fiesta DC

September 27-28 location_on Downtown language Website

Fiesta DC started during the ’70s in Mount Pleasant to express the richness of Latino culture. Now, the tradition fills the streets of downtown DC every year with ancestral fashions, Latin music, folk dance, and a lively parade on Constitution Avenue (free).

