“End the Occupation”: Photos From Saturday’s “We Are All DC” March

Thousands of people marched in Saturday’s heat from Meridian Hill Park to Freedom Plaza to protest President Trump’s takeover of DC law enforcement, carrying signs that read “End the Federal Occupation” and “Protect DC Home Rule,” among many others. As marchers passed Foundry Methodist Church on 16th Street, Northwest, the church bells began to ring furiously, exciting the crowd when they realized the bells were ringing for them.

“Don’t look away,” Nee Nee Taylor, the organizing director of Free DC, a group that helped put the march together, implored people from outside the area in a speech. “DC is the testing ground and we need you to help them fail their tests.” Former DC Mayor Sharon Pratt also spoke, saying, ” I actually thought, because I live in the capital of a We the People country, that I, too was a citizen of the United States of America. A few months ago, I found out that is not the case.”

Our photographer Evy Mages was on the scene.