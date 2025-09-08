29 Things to Do in the DC Area This Week and Weekend

Good day, DC!

Explore DC’s creative scene at a number of round-the-clock neighborhood pop-ups during Art All Night. Also, a few of the city’s most popular events are back: Adams Morgan Day, National Gallery Nights, and Walking Town, to name drop a few.

Best Things to Do This Week and Weekend

September 8–14

Art All Night. Experience art nearly round-the-clock—painting, photography, fashion, music, and dining—during the District’s overnight Art All Night . More than 20 neighborhoods are participating in this weekend’s creative affair, during which neighbors can jam to live go-go bands at the Go-Go Museum, sit in on a live podcast recording at Black-owned art gallery Art of Noize, observe live canvas painting along 14th Street, and more (Fri-Sat, free, multiple DC locations). Adams Morgan Day. For 47 years, Adams Morgan Day has filled the DC neighborhood—on and around 18th Street and Columbia Road—with live music, family entertainment, and art. Multiple outdoor stages will host live performances and activities such as, yoga, reggae and soul concerts, dance lessons, and an artisan fair to shop handmade goods and jewelry (Sun, free, Adams Morgan). National Gallery Nights. Back to School is the kick-off theme for fall’s National Gallery Nights. Expect fusion and jazz performances by Virginia band Butcher Brown, an art-making workshop, and more entertainment to help you tap into your inner child (Thurs, free, but registration is closed, limited walk-up tickets available, National Gallery of Art). Walking Town. Get to know the District better on a guided culture and history tour during Walking Town. Explore the history of National Mall protests, learn about Georgetown’s spies, walk through Arlington National Cemetery’s Black History, and much more (Sat through September 20, free, various locations). Merry Wives play. Shakespeare’s Merry Wives gets a Harlem remix at Shakespeare Theatre Company. The joyful production adapted by Ghanian playwright Jocelyn Bioh narrates the witty scheme of two West African wives (Tues through October 5, $65+, Downtown).

Want More Things to Do?

Arts and culture:

Community and heritage:

Pedal along to lively go-go beats at DC Bike Party Go-Go Ride (Wed, free, Dupont Circle).

Catch the colorful choreography of Ukrainian dance, plus traditional crafts, a beer garden, and concerts at the Ukrainian Festival (Fri-Mon, free on Fri, $15+ for Sat-Sun, Silver Spring).

Browse arts and crafts, and sample snacks at the Falls Church Festival (Sat, free, $3 taste tickets, Falls Church).

Commemorate Hispanic Heritage Month at Prince George’s Publik Playhouse, where you can catch an exhibit by artist Francisco Loza (Sun, free, Hyattsville).

Theater and shows:

Immerse yourself in Mexican culture and performance at Cirque du Soleil Luzia (through October 19, $60+, Tysons).

Beloved musical Damn Yankees has a modern-day revival at Arena Stage (Tues through November 9, $49+, Southwest DC).

Sing along to the musical classic The Sound of Music (Tues through October 5, $49+, Kennedy Center).

Don’t miss The Great Privation—a new production about burials, history, and community—at Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company (Thurs through October 12, pay-what-you-can+, Penn Quarter).

See Everything Is Wonderful—a drama on faith and family—at Keegan Theatre (Sat through October 5, $55, Dupont Circle).

Music and concerts:

Music quartet Spacey Jane plays two shows at the 9:30 Club (Tues-Wed, $43.50, Shaw).

DC Latin ensemble Grupo Fénix closes out Hot Joe’s Summer outdoor concert series (Sat, free, Mount Rainer).

Dress to impress in all white for the summer finale R&B on the Water (Sun, $41, Navy Yard).

Things to do with kids:

Attend a pig race, go to the petting zoo, or ride a pony at Anne Arundel County Fair (Wed-Sun, free+ for ages under 9, $5+ for adults, Crownsville).

Charles County Fair returns with carnival rides, live bands, and animal contests (Thurs-Sun, $10 for adults, free for ages 10 and under, La Plata).

Plan ahead:

Actor and writer Issa Rae arrives in DC to discuss her book I Should Be Smarter by Now (September 16, $91+, DAR Constitution Hall).

