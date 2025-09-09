Weddings

The Color Palette at This Perry Belmont House Wedding Evolved Throughout the Celebration

A pastel ceremony shifted to moody, twilight shades for dancing—with other color combos in between.

Written by
| Photographed by Vicki Grafton Photography | Published on
Photographs by Vicki Grafton Photography

Brittany, VP of corporate communications at NBCUniversal, and Jon, head of state and local government partnerships for Uber, met at a The Weeknd concert at Capital One Arena and immediately bonded over being fellow midwesterners—she from Minnesota and he from Wisconsin. They met up for coffee later, and then shared a first dinner date at Iron Gate—where they’d eventually have their rehearsal dinner.

For their September wedding at the Perry Belmont House, the couple chose a color palette that evolved throughout the celebration—a neutral and pale-pastel ceremony; a warm and bright cocktail hour; rich, vibrant sunset tones for dinner; and finally, deep, moody twilight hues for dancing—a color evolution that involved varying renditions of the fireplace mantel arrangement that served as a backdrop for the day.

Other highlights included the US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo officiating the ceremony—Brittany was her deputy chief of staff at the time—the a cappella group that sang as Brittany walked down the aisle; and the photo of the couple from their first look, which their parents surprised them by quickly printing and framing to add to the table of other familial wedding photos.

After dinner, a dessert table of mini cheesecakes, pies, and Dove chocolate honored Brittany and Jon’s grandmothers, and after the cake cutting, espresso martinis were served to keep the festivities going.

The Details

Photography: Vicki Grafton Photography

Venue: Perry Belmont House

Planning and design: Bellwether Events

Florist: The Rosy Posy

Invitations: The Dandelion Patch

Caterer and cake: Occasions Caterers

Hair and makeup: Makeup By Ana B

Bride’s attire: Louvienne from Lovely Bride DC (ceremony); David’s Bridal (dinner); Jenny Yoo (dancing)

Groom’s attire: Indochino

Music: DJ Slaughter via Lucy Black Entertainment

Rentals, bar, dance floor, lighting, draping: Fabrication Events 

Transportation: RMA Limo

Videography: Kirsten Beatley Films

Photo booth: Booth-0-Rama

