4 Must-See Open Houses This Weekend

This week’s open-house picks are packed with tasteful upgrades: a 1922 Capitol Hill rowhouse, an Old Town townhouse with a vegetable garden, a split-level Bethesda listing, and a posh Foxhall Colonial.

A Capitol Hill Rowhouse

Price: $1.1 million

Where: 611 F St., NE

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3/2.5

House size: 1,692 sq feet

Listing agent: Anthony Salinas, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Open house: Saturday, September 13 and Sunday, September 14, 1 PM — 3 PM

A few blocks east of Union Station, this 1922 Capitol Hill rowhouse features a newly renovated kitchen with French doors that open onto a backyard patio. Recent upgrades include refinished hardwood floors and a new roof and skylights.

An Alexandria Townhouse

Price: $1.345 million

Where: 621 S Saint Asaph St.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4/2.5

House size: 2,053 sq feet

Listing agent: Laura Sacher, Compass

Open house: Saturday, September 13, 1 PM — 3 PM

Set in Old Town, this three-level townhouse offers a renovated kitchen, a front yard with a vegetable garden, a private patio, and a primary suite with an updated bath.

A Bethesda Split-Level

Price: $1.185 million

Where: 9213 Friars Rd.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4/3

House size: 2,315 sq feet

Listing agent: Ari Davis and Eva Davis, Compass

Open house: Sunday, September 14, 2 PM — 4 PM

This 1966 house in Bethesda’s Wyngate neighborhood sports a light-filled kitchen with a bay window and a family room with slate floors and a fireplace. The backyard includes a stone patio and a deck for grilling.

A Foxhall Colonial

Price: $3,499,999

Where: 1804 45th St., NW

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 5/4.5

House size: 4,491 sq feet

Listing agent: Sherif Abdalla and Ali Farhadov, Compass

Open house: Saturday, September 13 and Sunday, September 14, 1 PM — 3 PM

This Colonial-style house, just a block away from Glover Archbold Park, features a gourmet kitchen with Viking appliances as well as a butler’s pantry; a media room and golf simulator in the basement; and a fenced yard with a putting green.