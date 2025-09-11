Open Saturday September 13th 1pm-3pm! Tucked away on a peaceful block in historic South Old Town Alexandria, this beautifully updated three-level townhouse offers something truly special: an edible front garden, a private brick-walled patio, and sunlight streaming in from three sides.

The entry floor invites indoor-outdoor entertaining with a cozy family room and half bath off the serene English patio, perfect for hosting outdoor movies and fire-pit evenings, and the flexible office space can function as a guest room for overnight company.

Upstairs, the renovated open-concept kitchen features a sleek center island and loads of built-in storage, easily keeping everything at hand, while the sun-drenched primary suite offers an ensuite bath and a wall of closets.

Major recent updates include a new roof, HVAC system, and upgraded Pella windows, and as a bonus, driveway easement rights give you the option of creating off-street parking in the patio.

Just six blocks from King Street, you’ll love the community feel of this block mere minutes from shops, parks, the waterfront, and Old Town’s vibrant dining scene. Don’t miss your chance to make this special Old Town retreat your own.

Address: 621 S St Asaph St, Alexandria, VA 22314

Contact:

Laura Sacher

Senior Vice President at Compass

1004 King St | Alexandria, VA 22314

C: 703.926.0749

E: Laura@LauraOpensDoors.com

www.LauraOpensDoors.com