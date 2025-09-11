Fall colors around Potomac Point Winery. Photograph courtesy of Potomac Point Winery.

3 Cozy Wineries to Visit This Fall Near DC

Sip by the fire at these relaxing vineyards.

Contents
  1. The Crossvines
  2. Potomac Point Winery
  3. Two Twisted Posts Winery

The Crossvines

location_onPoolesville, Md.

The two-year-old winery in Montgomery County’s Agricultural Reserve has a bistro serving dishes with autumnal ingredients from area farms, but on a crisp fall day, take your glass and snuggle up by the stone fire pits in the courtyard.

Distance from DC: 31 miles

 

Potomac Point Winery

location_onStafford, Va.

Choose between the indoor fireplaces or reserve an outdoor fire-pit table. Starting in mid-November, when the season ebbs into winter, groups can also book a heated tent furnished with boho decor by the glamping company Wild Tribe Co.

Distance from DC: 40 miles

 

Two Twisted Posts Winery

location_onPurcellville, Va.

The fire pits at this Loudoun County winery are more than just toasty ambience: Purchase s’mores kits from the tasting room for a sweet pairing with your wine.

Distance from DC: 56 miles

This article appears in the September 2025 issue of Washingtonian.

