3 Cozy Wineries to Visit This Fall Near DC

The Crossvines
location_onPoolesville, Md.
The two-year-old winery in Montgomery County’s Agricultural Reserve has a bistro serving dishes with autumnal ingredients from area farms, but on a crisp fall day, take your glass and snuggle up by the stone fire pits in the courtyard.
Distance from DC: 31 miles
Back to Top
Potomac Point Winery
location_onStafford, Va.
Choose between the indoor fireplaces or reserve an outdoor fire-pit table. Starting in mid-November, when the season ebbs into winter, groups can also book a heated tent furnished with boho decor by the glamping company Wild Tribe Co.
Distance from DC: 40 miles
Back to Top
Two Twisted Posts Winery
location_onPurcellville, Va.
The fire pits at this Loudoun County winery are more than just toasty ambience: Purchase s’mores kits from the tasting room for a sweet pairing with your wine.
Distance from DC: 56 miles
This article appears in the September 2025 issue of Washingtonian.