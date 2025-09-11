Find Potomac River views at Weverton Cliffs. Photograph by Getty Images.

3 Fall Hikes on the Appalachian Trail a Short Drive From DC

Claim a piece of the legendary trail during these treks.

  1. Ashby Gap
  2. Weverton Cliffs
  3. Stony Man

Ashby Gap

location_onParis, Va.

languageWebsite

Head to the tiny town of Paris for a hike through lush forests and magical glades to 1,500-foot vistas in Sky Meadows State Park. Start at the Ashby Gap AT trailhead and walk south 2.3 miles to Whitehouse Overlook. You’ll be rewarded with panoramas of hills and farmland in the upper Crooked Run Valley.

Distance from DC: 62 miles

 

Weverton Cliffs

location_onHarpers Ferry, W. VA.

languageWebsite

The scenic out-and-back trail from Harpers Ferry National Historic District to Weverton Cliffs spans 4.1 miles. Cross the Potomac River via a restored 19th-century railroad trestle, then follow the AT along the riverbank to a steep side trail. Sheer stone cliffs deliver dazzling views of the waterway as well as foliage in Chesapeake and Ohio Canal National Historical Park.

Distance from DC: 67 miles

 

Stony Man

location_onLuray, VA.

languageWebsite

Shenandoah National Park’s second-highest peak, Stony Man, can be accessed via an easy three-mile round-trip hike on the AT. Start at the Little Stony Man parking lot, passing through gorgeous ridgeline forests. The path culminates in a bouldered summit with eye candy that includes Skyland Resort, Massanutten Mountain, and the distant Alleghenies.

Distance from DC: 93 miles

This article appears in the September 2025 issue of Washingtonian.

