Plan a Fall Foliage Getaway to These Charming Pennsylvania Towns

In Eastern Pennsylvania’s Bucks County, visitors will find pretty towns such as New Hope and Doylestown, a waterfront park with scenic biking, a surprising museum, and other attractions.
Distance from DC: 170 miles
Where to Stay
In the heart of New Hope, the 12-room Ghost Light Inn is walkable to all of the interesting town’s shops and restaurants. The beds are king-size and the walk-in showers spacious. Many of the guest rooms have Juliet balconies overlooking the Delaware River and the charming hamlet of Lambertville, New Jersey, just across the bridge. You can also enjoy the view from one of the Adirondack chairs on the patio by the river.
One of the county’s most noted architectural features is its historic stone buildings, and the Inn at Fox Briar Farm, near Doylestown, is a beautiful example. The 18th-century farmhouse was transformed into an intimate bed-and-breakfast four years ago, and the eight guest rooms are named for past residents. With grounds that feature three ponds and an apple orchard, it’s a prime spot when reading outside and going for long walks are on the agenda.
Things to Do
The area’s climate and terrain make for spectacular autumn colors, best appreciated in a local park. A hammer might be an odd addition to your packing list, but you’ll want to bring one for a visit to Ringing Rocks Park. The 123-acre park is filled with boulders of various sizes that ring like bells when struck. There are hiking trails and picnic tables near the boulder field.
If you’re up for a cycle, bring a bike to Delaware Canal State Park. (Rentals are available at New Hope Cyclery.) Roll along the nearly 60-mile towpath, taking in trees reflected in the water.
Walk into the past at Washington Crossing Historic Park, which contains a small yet informative museum and restored Colonial buildings. The annual winter reenactment draws a crowd, but the park is particularly striking in the fall when you can enjoy the numerous trails winding through meadows and forests and along the Delaware River. Trails are generally flat, and many are paved. Don’t miss out on strolling through the towns themselves: New Hope’s stone walkways are lined with hippie shops and galleries, and Doylestown is home to lovely historic brick buildings.
Bucks County has an illustrious history of artists inspired by the area’s beauty. You can dive into this world at the Michener Art Museum in Doylestown, in what was originally a jail. The Michener has a focus on Pennsylvania Impressionist paintings from the early 20th century, though the contemporary holdings are equally intriguing. For more culture, Bucks County Playhouse in New Hope has welcomed many a Tony winner to the stage in the former gristmill by the river.
Dine and Drink
The casual food hall Ferry Market offers options from breakfast to dinner. You can stop by Skyroast Coffee for a boost in the am and unwind with a glass of local wine from the Wine Bar later in the day. Or come in for a full meal at places such as the soup-and-salad shop Little Radish or the Pork Shack, a sandwich spot.
Located inside the Ghost Light Inn, Stella serves a Modern American menu for brunch and dinner, making use of local farms. Large windows overlook the Delaware River—we recommend making a reservation that aligns with sunset. In Doylestown, Heirloom is another farm-to-fork eatery that changes its menu based on what’s fresh and in season. Pick up a bottle of wine or a local brew on the way: The restaurant doesn’t serve alcohol but lets you bring your own.
This article appears in the September 2025 issue of Washingtonian.