In the mountains of Western Maryland, this forested destination turns colorful as temperatures fall. Take advantage of the shifting scenery with adventures in state parks, then retire to a treehouse for sylvan slumber.
Distance from DC: 171 miles
Where to Stay
A few whimsical places don’t just offer views of leaves—they’re actually perched on stilts within the branches. Ella’s Enchanted Treehouses in Bittinger has four comfortable treehouses, some accommodating up to six people. Though rustic in appearance, each has heat, a kitchenette, and a fire-pit area. Bird’s Eye View in McHenry is a one-bedroom treehouse with a woodsy interior to match the setting. The bedroom has windows that reach the ceiling and a sliding door that opens onto a deck so you can wake up to the vistas. Stay warm with a hot tub and smokeless fire pit.
Things to Do
The area is best known for its lake, but the region features a collection of state parks and forests, making it an easy base camp for outings. Find hiking trails in locations such as Swallow Falls State Park (featuring one of Maryland’s tallest waterfalls), Savage River State Forest (which includes Big Run and New Germany state parks), and Deep Creek Lake State Park (hit the Discovery Center to learn about the landscape before exploring). The adventurous can also mountain-bike on designated paths—High Mountain Sports in Oakland has daylong bicycle rentals.
For a different perspective, head to Wisp Resort in the mountains. Before ski season begins, the chairlift takes you above the canopy for a relaxing view of the leaves. More thrilling (as well as kid-friendly) options include three aerial adventure courses or the Mountain Coaster, which flies through the trees.
Dine and Drink
Trader’s Coffee House has bagels and other handheld breakfasts, plus seasonal drinks such as brown-sugar-cinnamon, pecan, and, yes, pumpkin-spice lattes. Before departing on an expedition, stop by Firefly Farms’ market and cafe for gourmet provisions that can be thrown into a backpack, including sandwiches made with the farm’s cheeses.
A long day of fresh air calls for a hearty meal. Wash down pub fare and flatbread pizzas with Mid-Atlantic beers at Mountain State Brewing Co., a taproom in McHenry with an expansive deck that’s especially pretty at sunset. Also in McHenry, the hippie restaurant Moonshadow is open for lunch, dinner, and Sunday brunch. Though it’s a casual space, you’ll find upscale dishes such as mushroom risotto and short ribs.
