Lights, camera, action: film festival season has arrived. Check out a new motion picture or an award-winning documentary at one of these multi-day film festivals coming to town this fall.

1. March on Film Festival

September 15-21 location_on Various DC locations language Website

The March on Film Festival—formerly March on Washington Film Festival—is back in town to present “stories that move.” The festival spotlights the unsung heroes and stories of the civil rights era. This year’s keynote speakers and honorees are community leaders such as filmmakers Stanley Nelson and Marcia Smith, and Senator Cory Booker. The lineup features film screenings, panel discussions, and a Harlem Renaissance-inspired party (free+).

2. Immigration Film Fest

September 19, September 25-October 4 location_on The Festival Center, Regal Gallery Place, virtual language Website

Immigration Film Fest, organized by the local nonprofit KAMA DC, is dedicated to sharing the stories and experiences of refugees, asylum seekers, and other immigrants. This year the showcase is hybrid, with 32 virtual screenings and four in-person showings ($50+ in-person pass, $35 virtual pass).

3. Washington West Film Festival

October 9-13, 21 location_on LOOK Dine-In Cinemas Reston language Website

Watch shorts, documentaries, and narrative flicks at Washington West Film Festival. The lineup includes the drama Color Book, David Fortune’s directorial debut. You can also relive NASA’s journey to space at a screening of Apollo 13 ($20+ for single passes).

4. Noir City DC

October 10-23 location_on AFI Silver Theatre and Cultural Center language Website

This is the festival for fans of classic Hollywood crime and detective dramas. Writer and film historian Eddie Muller and the Film Noir Foundation return to AFI Silver Theatre and Cultural Center with a curated selection of films noir. This year, the festival is playing movies that spotlight women who influenced the popularity of film noir ($200 pass).

5. Middleburg Film Festival

October 16-19 location_on Various Middleburg locations language Website

Although the advance festival passes to this high-profile event are already sold out, you can snag an individual ticket when they release in October. Top directors, film creators, and actors will gather for narrative and documentary showings, Q&A sessions, awards ceremonies, and more (single passes and film schedule TBA, all-access passes sold out).

6. Utopia Film Festival

October 18-20 location_on Various Greenbelt locations language Website

Since 2005, Greenbelt’s neighborhood film festival has screened pictures that explore the topics of cultural diversity, community building, environmental issues, and politics. This year’s selections include documentary shorts, animations, independent features, and locally produced films which will be screened at Historic Greenbelt Theatre, New Deal Cafe, and the Greenbelt Municipal Building ($25 pass).

7. Double Exposure Investigative Film Festival

October 30-November 2 location_on The John Hopkins University Bloomberg Center language Website

Investigative reporting and visual storytelling come together at this film festival for journalists and filmmakers, which will explore the theme, “The New Fault Lines.” Industry experts such as director Joy Ash and The Times deputy investigations editor James Beal will also lead symposiums on topics such as AI, disinformation, ethical reporting, and documentary filmmaking ($104+ pass).

8. Alexandria Film Festival

November 6-9 location_on Various Alexandria locations language Website

Local filmmakers will have a chance to shine at this festival, which will also draw producers, actors, composers, and directors. This year’s lineup has yet to be released, but previous offerings have included a showcase of student productions as well as filmmaker panels (price TBA).

9. HBCU First LOOK Film Festival

November 6-8 location_on Howard University language Website

Films from finalists in the HBCU First LOOK student filmmaker challenge will be shown at Howard University this fall. The creative ambassador of the three-day festival is television and movie actor Marsai Martin. In addition to movie screenings, festival-goers can attend panel discussions, sit in on keynote addresses, and take master classes with industry professionals and HBCU graduates ($40 pass).

10. Wheaton Film Festival

November 8 location_on Wheaton Volunteer Rescue Squad language Website

Network and learn from industry professionals at the Wheaton Film Festival. Audiences can watch video projects and join educational seminars on entertainment law, cutting-edge film production, and more. Plus, awards will be presented for Best Overall Film, Best Community Story, and Best Student Film, followed by an after-party with food and drinks ($28+ pass).

If you enjoyed these events, please don’t forget to share this post with a friend on social media, and sign up for our newsletter for more things to do.

Join the conversation!