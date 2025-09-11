Trail rides with Fairwinds Farm & Stables. Photograph courtesy of location.

3 Fun Ways to Enjoy Fall Foliage Near DC

Leaf-peep on a boat, zipline, or horse.

Written by
| Published on
Contents
  1. Boat Cruise
  2. Zipline Adventure
  3. Horseback Excursion

Boat Cruise

location_onKent Narrows, Md.

languageWebsite

Starting in October, climb aboard a 45-seat vessel with Chesapeake Water Tours for views of the shifting leaves on the Eastern Shore. Day­light tours include warm apple cider. You can also throw on a sweater and snuggle up with a hot drink for a sunset excursion.

Distance from DC: 49 miles

 

Zipline Adventure

location_onHarpers Ferry, W. Va.

languageWebsite

Take to the trees during a canopy tour of around two hours with River Riders adventure outfitter. Seven ziplines soar among the treetops, including one route over the river. An aerial adventure park is another option for looking at foliage from off the ground.

Distance from DC: 65 miles

 

Horseback Excursion

location_onNorth East, Md.

languageWebsite

Hoof it through tree-lined trails two hours from DC at Fairwinds Farm & Stables. You don’t need to be rodeo-ready: Rides are guided and beginner-friendly, starting with some practice at the farm before hitting the path. At peak foliage, the leaves along the trail turn lovely colors.

Distance from DC: 89 miles

This article appears in the September 2025 issue of Washingtonian.

