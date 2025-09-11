3 Fun Ways to Enjoy Fall Foliage Near DC

Boat Cruise
location_onKent Narrows, Md.
Starting in October, climb aboard a 45-seat vessel with Chesapeake Water Tours for views of the shifting leaves on the Eastern Shore. Daylight tours include warm apple cider. You can also throw on a sweater and snuggle up with a hot drink for a sunset excursion.
Distance from DC: 49 miles
Zipline Adventure
location_onHarpers Ferry, W. Va.
Take to the trees during a canopy tour of around two hours with River Riders adventure outfitter. Seven ziplines soar among the treetops, including one route over the river. An aerial adventure park is another option for looking at foliage from off the ground.
Distance from DC: 65 miles
Horseback Excursion
location_onNorth East, Md.
Hoof it through tree-lined trails two hours from DC at Fairwinds Farm & Stables. You don’t need to be rodeo-ready: Rides are guided and beginner-friendly, starting with some practice at the farm before hitting the path. At peak foliage, the leaves along the trail turn lovely colors.
Distance from DC: 89 miles
This article appears in the September 2025 issue of Washingtonian.