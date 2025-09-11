Joe Biden Dines Out at DC Italian Restaurant L’Ardente

A day after Donald Trump was confronted by protesters during his first DC restaurant visit as president this term, Joe Biden also hit the town. On Wednesday night, the former president was spotted at glam Italian restaurant L’Ardente, where he reportedly was greeted with applause, shook several diners’ hands, and posed for selfies. The restaurant is also a favorite of the Obamas.

Biden was among a group of five that included Democratic Senator Alex Padilla of California. A tipster tells us they sat in a central booth near the gold-plated pizza oven and ordered two of the restaurant’s famed 40-layer lasagnas, along with other pastas, appetizers, and a vanilla soufflé. Biden drank an iced tea.

Biden dined out sparingly as president—though more often than Trump, who only frequented BLT Prime in his former hotel during his first term in the White House. Whereas Trump loves a steakhouse, Biden prefers an Italian joint. As president, Biden dined at Fiola Mare, Cafe Milano, and the Red Hen (where he and Jill Biden controversially ordered the same dish). Since leaving office, he’s also been spotted at Osteria Mozza in Georgetown.

The side-by-side dining appearances of Biden and Trump demonstrated just how partisan life is in DC, where 90 percent of voters opted for Kamala Harris. While Trump received some cheers from onlookers when he arrived at Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak, and Stone Crab on Tuesday, they were ultimately overtaken by boos and “f— yous.” Inside the restaurant, Trump was met by a group of protesters who’d been tipped off about his visit and chanted “Free DC. Free Palestine. Trump is the Hitler of our time.”

Join the conversation!