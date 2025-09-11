Make the Most of Fall With These Easy Getaways From DC

Contents
- Bucks County, Pa.
- Where to Stay
- Things to Do
- Dine and Drink
- Fun Ways to Enjoy Fall Foliage
- Boat Cruise
- Zipline Adventure
- Horseback Excursion
- Sperryville, Va.
- Fall Hikes on the Appalachian Trail
- Ashby Gap
- Weverton Cliffs
- Stony Man
- Charlottesville, Va.
- Cozy Fall Wineries
- The Crossvines
- Potomac Point Winery
- Two Twisted Posts Winery
- Middleburg, Va.
- Vintage and Antique Fall Markets
- The DC Big Flea Antiques Market
- Mid Atlantic Antique & Garden Festival
- Lucketts Fall Market
- Garrett County, Md.
- Woodsy Stays
- Mirror Villas
- River Bend Retreat
- Airydale Retreat
Bucks County, Pa.
In Eastern Pennsylvania’s Bucks County, visitors will find pretty towns such as New Hope and Doylestown, a waterfront park with scenic biking, a surprising museum, and other attractions.
Distance from DC: 170 miles
Where to Stay
In the heart of New Hope, the 12-room Ghost Light Inn is walkable to all of the interesting town’s shops and restaurants. The beds are king-size and the walk-in showers spacious. Many of the guest rooms have Juliet balconies overlooking the Delaware River and the charming hamlet of Lambertville, New Jersey, just across the bridge. You can also enjoy the view from one of the Adirondack chairs on the patio by the river.
One of the county’s most noted architectural features is its historic stone buildings, and the Inn at Fox Briar Farm, near Doylestown, is a beautiful example. The 18th-century farmhouse was transformed into an intimate bed-and-breakfast four years ago, and the eight guest rooms are named for past residents. With grounds that feature three ponds and an apple orchard, it’s a prime spot when reading outside and going for long walks are on the agenda.
Things to Do
The area’s climate and terrain make for spectacular autumn colors, best appreciated in a local park. A hammer might be an odd addition to your packing list, but you’ll want to bring one for a visit to Ringing Rocks Park. The 123-acre park is filled with boulders of various sizes that ring like bells when struck. There are hiking trails and picnic tables near the boulder field.
If you’re up for a cycle, bring a bike to Delaware Canal State Park. (Rentals are available at New Hope Cyclery.) Roll along the nearly 60-mile towpath, taking in trees reflected in the water.
Walk into the past at Washington Crossing Historic Park, which contains a small yet informative museum and restored Colonial buildings. The annual winter reenactment draws a crowd, but the park is particularly striking in the fall when you can enjoy the numerous trails winding through meadows and forests and along the Delaware River. Trails are generally flat, and many are paved. Don’t miss out on strolling through the towns themselves: New Hope’s stone walkways are lined with hippie shops and galleries, and Doylestown is home to lovely historic brick buildings.
Bucks County has an illustrious history of artists inspired by the area’s beauty. You can dive into this world at the Michener Art Museum in Doylestown, in what was originally a jail. The Michener has a focus on Pennsylvania Impressionist paintings from the early 20th century, though the contemporary holdings are equally intriguing. For more culture, Bucks County Playhouse in New Hope has welcomed many a Tony winner to the stage in the former gristmill by the river.
Dine and Drink
The casual food hall Ferry Market offers options from breakfast to dinner. You can stop by Skyroast Coffee for a boost in the am and unwind with a glass of local wine from the Wine Bar later in the day. Or come in for a full meal at places such as the soup-and-salad shop Little Radish or the Pork Shack, a sandwich spot.
Located inside the Ghost Light Inn, Stella serves a Modern American menu for brunch and dinner, making use of local farms. Large windows overlook the Delaware River—we recommend making a reservation that aligns with sunset. In Doylestown, Heirloom is another farm-to-fork eatery that changes its menu based on what’s fresh and in season. Pick up a bottle of wine or a local brew on the way: The restaurant doesn’t serve alcohol but lets you bring your own.
Fun Ways to Enjoy Fall Foliage
Boat Cruise
location_onKent Narrows, Md.
Starting in October, climb aboard a 45-seat vessel with Chesapeake Water Tours for views of the shifting leaves on the Eastern Shore. Daylight tours include warm apple cider. You can also throw on a sweater and snuggle up with a hot drink for a sunset excursion.
Distance from DC: 49 miles
Zipline Adventure
location_onHarpers Ferry, W. Va.
Take to the trees during a canopy tour of around two hours with River Riders adventure outfitter. Seven ziplines soar among the treetops, including one route over the river. An aerial adventure park is another option for looking at foliage from off the ground.
Distance from DC: 65 miles
Horseback Excursion
location_onNorth East, Md.
Hoof it through tree-lined trails two hours from DC at Fairwinds Farm & Stables. You don’t need to be rodeo-ready: Rides are guided and beginner-friendly, starting with some practice at the farm before hitting the path. At peak foliage, the leaves along the trail turn lovely colors.
Distance from DC: 89 miles
Sperryville, Va.
This Blue Ridge Mountain community sits less than eight miles from the entrance to Skyline Drive and Shenandoah National Park, putting many great hikes at the tip of your boots. Reward your steps with a seasonal meal from the town’s indie restaurant scene.
Distance from DC: 78 miles
Where to Stay
At the center of town, the bed-and-breakfast Hopkins Ordinary, dating to 1820, pairs modern amenities with old-fashioned touches such as fireplaces, antique dressers, and original hardwood floors. Pick from five rooms in the main house, many of them with private porches, or retreat to one of the two-bedroom cottages. Breakfast in the main-house dining room is included, and there’s a brewery in a 19th-century cellar tavern. Less than five minutes from downtown Sperryville, Blue Rock is a luxe spot with five breezy rooms. A more secluded five-room farmhouse is also available. Start the morning with a gourmet breakfast delivered to your room, and bookend the day with a five-course dinner on the veranda at the Restaurant at Blue Rock, helmed by Inn at Little Washington alum Aaron Bachoon.
Things to Do
Proximity to Shenandoah National Park means easy access to a network of trails culminating in beautiful vistas. The peak of Marys Rock Summit is reached via a moderate, 3.7-mile hike along the Appalachian Trail. The out-and-back path starts at the Panorama parking area and climbs to the rocky 3,500-foot peak with sweeping views of bucolic Page Valley, including Luray and the Massanutten Mountain range. Looking for a longer trek? Follow the Pass Mountain Trail from the US 211 parking lot to the Appalachian Trail and jaw-dropping vistas at Double Bear Rocks. The 7.1-mile out-and-back moves through meadows and mature forests. If chasing waterfalls is the plan, drive 30 minutes from Sperryville to the Whiteoak Canyon parking area. The 4.6-mile Whiteoak Canyon Trail leads to the ravine’s largest cascade, and you can add an extra 2.7 miles to see another five waterfalls. While driving along Skyline Drive, pull off at scenic spots such as Buck Hollow Overlook (mile 32.9) for views of the valley and mountains.
Beyond hiking, the town has plenty of indie small businesses to check out, including Copper Fox Antiques, a 27,000-square-foot emporium for vintage furniture, and Wild Roots Apothecary, a cute shop with herbal tinctures, tonics, and teas. Next door, Copper Fox Distillery helped put dirt-to-glass American single-malt whiskey on the map and is one of five distilleries in the country with an onsite malting floor. Take a 45-minute tour around the facilities (an overhauled barn that was once a cidery), learning about the process before sampling a whiskey flight by the river.
Dine and Drink
Sample some of the state’s most interesting wild-fermented beers and ciders at Pen Druid Brewing, where a fleet of fruity, funky concoctions make a stellar après-hike treat. Beers are crafted from regional ingredients using niche, historical Belgian methods. Nestled into the woodline beside the brewery, Sumac is a tiny, wood-fired kitchen in a trailer where chef Daniel Gleason builds menus from ingredients sourced or foraged within a 150-mile-radius. Dine at picnic tables with views of the surrounding mountains.
Another place to sample the best of fall is Three Blacksmiths, the globetrotting, Shenandoah Valley–inspired dining room on Main Street. The multi-course menu rotates weekly to accommodate the season’s ingredients, and with one seating per evening and just 20 slots, you’ll want to make reservations well in advance.
Fall Hikes on the Appalachian Trail
Ashby Gap
location_onParis, Va.
Head to the tiny town of Paris for a hike through lush forests and magical glades to 1,500-foot vistas in Sky Meadows State Park. Start at the Ashby Gap AT trailhead and walk south 2.3 miles to Whitehouse Overlook. You’ll be rewarded with panoramas of hills and farmland in the upper Crooked Run Valley.
Distance from DC: 62 miles
Weverton Cliffs
location_onHarpers Ferry, W. VA.
The scenic out-and-back trail from Harpers Ferry National Historic District to Weverton Cliffs spans 4.1 miles. Cross the Potomac River via a restored 19th-century railroad trestle, then follow the AT along the riverbank to a steep side trail. Sheer stone cliffs deliver dazzling views of the waterway as well as foliage in Chesapeake and Ohio Canal National Historical Park.
Distance from DC: 67 miles
Stony Man
location_onLuray, VA.
Shenandoah National Park’s second-highest peak, Stony Man, can be accessed via an easy three-mile round-trip hike on the AT. Start at the Little Stony Man parking lot, passing through gorgeous ridgeline forests. The path culminates in a bouldered summit with eye candy that includes Skyland Resort, Massanutten Mountain, and the distant Alleghenies.
Distance from DC: 93 miles
Charlottesville, Va.
Surrounded by farms, vineyards, and verdant estates, Charlottesville is an ideal destination for celebrating local producers and bucolic scenery.
Distance from DC: 115 miles
Where to Stay
Just 15 minutes from downtown Charlottesville, Crossroads Inn has been in continuous operation since 1820, though accommodations are more luxurious than they would have been two centuries ago. A charming spot with porch rockers, a fire pit, and a small flock of chickens, it’s part of the larger property of Pippin Hill Farm & Vineyards, right next door.
Another place with a past is the Clifton, a modern boutique hotel originally built for Thomas Jefferson’s daughter and her family. A top-to-bottom renovation in 2018 transformed the 18th-century estate into a stylish hotel with well-appointed cottages and rooms in the main manor, farmhouse, and stables. It’s set on 100 acres, and guests can enjoy the private lake, walking trails, and croquet lawn, and swim in the outdoor infinity pool on still-warm fall days. The hotel has a formal restaurant, 1799, which serves New American cuisine with ingredients from the garden.
Things to Do
While many wineries dot the area, a few offer activities that go beyond the bottle. Book a guided tour at Pippin Hill Farm & Vineyards, meandering through vines and a field of wildflowers with a glass in hand, followed by a tasting experience. The winery’s chef also leads cooking demonstrations that utilize the farm’s herbs and produce—watch the demo while you drink sparkling wine, then sit down to a feast paired with the vineyard’s vintages. Ready to pick up a spatula yourself? Cooking classes start with a tour and end with dinner in the tasting room. Nearby, King Family Vineyards serves Petits Verdots and Viogniers to rival its countryside views. Every Sunday through October, the winery hosts polo matches. Plan to arrive early (the grounds open at 10 am, and matches begin at noon) and bring a picnic.
You can also visit two historic estates to see how the Founding Fathers lived, including the reality that the properties relied on slavery. Monticello, Thomas Jefferson’s home, is filled with the third President’s inventions as well as posh 18th-century furniture and art. Although it doesn’t get nearly as much foot traffic, James Monroe’s Highland is worth a visit. In 2016, archaeologists discovered a building hidden underground, and new exhibit spaces were unveiled in 2021, offering a fresh look at the past. Both properties are also starting points for great walks and hikes. Monticello’s 2,500 acres include the four-mile Saunders-Monticello Trail, which winds through ravines and forests, while Highland has several hikes ranging from an easy half-mile stroll to a two-and-a-half-mile mountain trail.
Dine and Drink
Fancy a casual, farm-to-table lunch with leafy panoramas? The Market at Grelen is a hybrid garden center, gift shop, and cafe with a menu of sandwiches and salads that change with the season. Don’t miss the handcrafted ice cream, churned using the market’s homegrown fruits and herbs. Another casual option near town is Dairy Market, named for its location in the brick Monticello Dairy Building. The sprawling food hall, which opened in 2020, is an easy stop to sample Charlottesville spots making everything from Himalayan momo dumplings to local IPAs.
For a more upscale meal set within a former textile mill, Broadcloth serves prix fixe tasting menus (four, six, or eight to ten courses) Thursday through Saturday and an à la carte (and slightly earlier) “supper” on Sunday. Each menu uses seasonal produce and meats from local farms and purveyors, changing weekly.
Cozy Fall Wineries
The Crossvines
The two-year-old winery in Montgomery County’s Agricultural Reserve has a bistro serving dishes with autumnal ingredients from area farms, but on a crisp fall day, take your glass and snuggle up by the stone fire pits in the courtyard.
Distance from DC: 31 miles
Potomac Point Winery
location_onStafford, Va.
Choose between the indoor fireplaces or reserve an outdoor fire-pit table. Starting in mid-November, when the season ebbs into winter, groups can also book a heated tent furnished with boho decor by the glamping company Wild Tribe Co.
Distance from DC: 40 miles
Two Twisted Posts Winery
location_onPurcellville, Va.
The fire pits at this Loudoun County winery are more than just toasty ambience: Purchase s’mores kits from the tasting room for a sweet pairing with your wine.
Distance from DC: 56 miles
Middleburg, Va.
The Loudoun County town known for its equestrian flair is a storybook setting in the fall. Cradle a warm drink as you walk quaint streets and browse shops, slip into wood-paneled taverns, and celebrate the season at local festivals.
Distance from DC: 45 miles
Where to Stay
In the heart of Middleburg, the Red Fox Inn & Tavern has 22 guest rooms, suites, and cottages. It’s also home to two of the town’s great eateries: the Tavern, a prix fixe dining room (where John F. Kennedy famously held a press conference), and the Night Fox Pub. For a more secluded getaway, Goodstone Inn is a nine-minute drive from downtown and features 18 luxurious rooms and suites across six historic buildings. Some suites are outfitted with claw-foot tubs, while the cottages have fireplaces. The picturesque property spans 265 acres, much of which is dedicated to sustainable practices, such as a farm with chickens, sheep, cattle, and vegetables for farm-to-table cuisine. You can even pay a visit to Greyson the llama, the inn’s unofficial mascot.
Things to Do
Stroll the charming brick streets while popping into shops. Every Little Something is a beautiful stationery-and-paper-goods store with a rainbow of notebooks and pens plus other cute items such as children’s plushies and glass cocktail stirrers. Find cheeky gifts at Brick & Mortar Mercantile, stocked with clothing, candles, and trinkets, many American-made. At indie Middleburg Books, readers can peruse the floor-to-ceiling collection of novels and cookbooks. For vintage wares, Middleburg Antique Gallery has a trove of local, European, and stateside antiques from more than 45 dealers; nearby, explore three floors of retro finds at the Accidental Peacock thrift shop. Meanwhile, the home-goods store Crème de la Crème may inspire you to overhaul your china cabinet with new tableware. Need a massage after hauling shopping bags? Unwind with a spa treatment at the luxe Salamander Middleburg.
The town’s calendar is also packed with fun seasonal events. Channel Munich in Middleburg during Oktoberfest on September 20, showcasing German food, biergartens, music, and games. On October 11, immerse yourself in horse country’s steeplechase history at the Virginia Fall Races, when 10,000 fans gather at Glenwood Park.
Dine and Drink
Start your day with a latte at Middleburg Common Grounds, a warm cafe with coffee, tea, pastries, and sandwiches. There’s indoor and outdoor seating as well as treats for dogs. At lunchtime, Red Horse Tavern offers American cuisine under patio umbrellas. Want to take in the surroundings while enjoying a local brew? Celebrate the apple harvest at Mt. Defiance Cidery & Distillery or grab a pint at Lost Barrel Brewing, located on a horse farm. Both are dog-friendly and host live music.
Vintage and Antique Fall Markets
The DC Big Flea Antiques Market
location_onChantilly, Va.
This massive event takes over the Dulles Expo Center twice in the fall, on September 20–21 and November 1–2. The sheer size of the market means a wide variety of items to explore, including vintage apparel and antiques of all kinds.
Distance from DC: 27 miles
Mid Atlantic Antique & Garden Festival
On October 25 and 26, head to Aix La Chapelle Farm for a market that draws vendors beyond its geographic name, spanning as far south as Florida and north to Canada. Shop for 18th-century prints, midcentury-modern decor, and Italian terra cotta planters across more than 60 booths.
Distance from DC: 31 miles
Lucketts Fall Market
location_onBerryville, Va.
Fans of the curated finds at the Lucketts Store in Leesburg can journey an additional 45 minutes to the Clarke County Fairgrounds for this annual event. More than 200 vintage vendors will set up shop October 17–19, bringing wares that range from chic to funky.
Distance from DC: 67 miles
Garrett County, Md.
In the mountains of Western Maryland, this forested destination turns colorful as temperatures fall. Take advantage of the shifting scenery with adventures in state parks, then retire to a treehouse for sylvan slumber.
Distance from DC: 171 miles
Where to Stay
A few whimsical places don’t just offer views of leaves—they’re actually perched on stilts within the branches. Ella’s Enchanted Treehouses in Bittinger has four comfortable treehouses, some accommodating up to six people. Though rustic in appearance, each has heat, a kitchenette, and a fire-pit area. Bird’s Eye View in McHenry is a one-bedroom treehouse with a woodsy interior to match the setting. The bedroom has windows that reach the ceiling and a sliding door that opens onto a deck so you can wake up to the vistas. Stay warm with a hot tub and smokeless fire pit.
Things to Do
The area is best known for its lake, but the region features a collection of state parks and forests, making it an easy base camp for outings. Find hiking trails in locations such as Swallow Falls State Park (featuring one of Maryland’s tallest waterfalls), Savage River State Forest (which includes Big Run and New Germany state parks), and Deep Creek Lake State Park (hit the Discovery Center to learn about the landscape before exploring). The adventurous can also mountain-bike on designated paths—High Mountain Sports in Oakland has daylong bicycle rentals.
For a different perspective, head to Wisp Resort in the mountains. Before ski season begins, the chairlift takes you above the canopy for a relaxing view of the leaves. More thrilling (as well as kid-friendly) options include three aerial adventure courses or the Mountain Coaster, which flies through the trees.
Dine and Drink
Trader’s Coffee House has bagels and other handheld breakfasts, plus seasonal drinks such as brown-sugar-cinnamon, pecan, and, yes, pumpkin-spice lattes. Before departing on an expedition, stop by Firefly Farms’ market and cafe for gourmet provisions that can be thrown into a backpack, including sandwiches made with the farm’s cheeses.
A long day of fresh air calls for a hearty meal. Wash down pub fare and flatbread pizzas with Mid-Atlantic beers at Mountain State Brewing Co., a taproom in McHenry with an expansive deck that’s especially pretty at sunset. Also in McHenry, the hippie restaurant Moonshadow is open for lunch, dinner, and Sunday brunch. Though it’s a casual space, you’ll find upscale dishes such as mushroom risotto and short ribs.
Woodsy Stays
Mirror Villas
location_onMercersberg, Pa.
Mirrored exteriors act as camouflage, disguising these glass houses in their woodsy surroundings. Each villa has one-way floor-to-ceiling windows, heated floors, a rainfall shower, a kitchenette, a fire pit, and a Jacuzzi, plus a sauna in the deluxe villas. Drive two minutes to Whitetail to partake in resort activities.
Distance from DC: 90 miles
River Bend Retreat
location_onMineral, Va.
This vacation rental is an oasis in the woods with plenty of cozy features, including a pizza oven, a fire pit, a sauna, and a hot tub that doubles as a cold plunge. After sunset, play your favorite fall films on the outdoor projector. Hiking and biking trails are accessible from the property for an easy adventure.
Distance from DC: 103 miles
Airydale Retreat
location_onMill Creek, Pa.
What’s more whimsical than a treehouse? A treehouse with a slide. Kids can ride down from tents on stilted platforms at this site three hours from Washington. The canvas walls and fire pits channel nostalgic camping, while wood floors and private bathrooms keep it in glamping territory.
Distance from DC: 150 miles
This article appears in the September 2025 issue of Washingtonian.