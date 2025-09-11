Photograph courtesy of Lucketts Fall Market.

3 Vintage and Antique Fall Markets Near DC

Save the dates for these seasonal markets.

Contents
  1. The DC Big Flea Antiques Market
  2. Mid Atlantic Antique & Garden Festival
  3. Lucketts Fall Market

The DC Big Flea Antiques Market

location_onChantilly, Va.

languageWebsite

Vintage purses at the DC Big Flea Antiques Market. Photograph courtesy of DC Big Flea Antiques Market.

This massive event takes over the Dulles Expo Center twice in the fall, on September 20–21 and November 1–2. The sheer size of the market means a wide variety of items to explore, including vintage apparel and antiques of all kinds.

Distance from DC: 27 miles

 

Mid Atlantic Antique & Garden Festival

location_onPoolesville, Md.

languageWebsite

The Mid Atlantic Antique and Garden Festival has indoor and outdoor wares. Photograph courtesy of The Mid Atlantic Antique and Garden Festival.

On October 25 and 26, head to Aix La Chapelle Farm for a market that draws vendors beyond its geographic name, spanning as far south as Florida and north to Canada. Shop for 18th-century prints, midcentury-modern decor, and Italian terra cotta planters across more than 60 booths.

Distance from DC: 31 miles

 

Lucketts Fall Market

location_onBerryville, Va.

languageWebsite

Artsy finds at Lucketts Fall Market. Photograph courtesy of Lucketts Fall Market.

Fans of the curated finds at the Lucketts Store in Leesburg can journey an additional 45 minutes to the Clarke County Fairgrounds for this annual event. More than 200 vintage vendors will set up shop October 17–19, bringing wares that range from chic to funky.

Distance from DC: 67 miles

This article appears in the September 2025 issue of Washingtonian.

More:
Daniella Byck
Lifestyle Editor

Daniella Byck joined Washingtonian in 2022. She was previously with Outside Magazine and lives in Takoma.

