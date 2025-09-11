3 Vintage and Antique Fall Markets Near DC

The DC Big Flea Antiques Market
location_onChantilly, Va.
This massive event takes over the Dulles Expo Center twice in the fall, on September 20–21 and November 1–2. The sheer size of the market means a wide variety of items to explore, including vintage apparel and antiques of all kinds.
Distance from DC: 27 miles
Mid Atlantic Antique & Garden Festival
location_onPoolesville, Md.
On October 25 and 26, head to Aix La Chapelle Farm for a market that draws vendors beyond its geographic name, spanning as far south as Florida and north to Canada. Shop for 18th-century prints, midcentury-modern decor, and Italian terra cotta planters across more than 60 booths.
Distance from DC: 31 miles
Lucketts Fall Market
location_onBerryville, Va.
Fans of the curated finds at the Lucketts Store in Leesburg can journey an additional 45 minutes to the Clarke County Fairgrounds for this annual event. More than 200 vintage vendors will set up shop October 17–19, bringing wares that range from chic to funky.
Distance from DC: 67 miles
