3 Woodsy Stays for Stunning Autumnal Views Away From DC

Mirror Villas
location_onMercersberg, Pa.
Mirrored exteriors act as camouflage, disguising these glass houses in their woodsy surroundings. Each villa has one-way floor-to-ceiling windows, heated floors, a rainfall shower, a kitchenette, a fire pit, and a Jacuzzi, plus a sauna in the deluxe villas. Drive two minutes to Whitetail to partake in resort activities.
Distance from DC: 90 miles
River Bend Retreat
location_onMineral, Va.
This vacation rental is an oasis in the woods with plenty of cozy features, including a pizza oven, a fire pit, a sauna, and a hot tub that doubles as a cold plunge. After sunset, play your favorite fall films on the outdoor projector. Hiking and biking trails are accessible from the property for an easy adventure.
Distance from DC: 103 miles
Airydale Retreat
location_onMill Creek, Pa.
What’s more whimsical than a treehouse? A treehouse with a slide. Kids can ride down from tents on stilted platforms at this site three hours from Washington. The canvas walls and fire pits channel nostalgic camping, while wood floors and private bathrooms keep it in glamping territory.
Distance from DC: 150 miles
This article appears in the September 2025 issue of Washingtonian.