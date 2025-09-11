Photograph courtesy Mirror Villas.

3 Woodsy Stays for Stunning Autumnal Views Away From DC

Book a night at these enchanting accommodations to sleep among the trees.

Contents
  1. Mirror Villas
  2. River Bend Retreat
  3. Airydale Retreat

Mirror Villas

location_onMercersberg, Pa.

languageWebsite

Mirror Villas, a collection of glass houses. Photograph courtesy Mirror Villas.

Mirrored exteriors act as camouflage, disguising these glass houses in their woodsy surroundings. Each villa has one-way floor-to-ceiling windows, heated floors, a rainfall shower, a kitchenette, a fire pit, and a Jacuzzi, plus a sauna in the deluxe villas. Drive two minutes to Whitetail to partake in resort activities.

Distance from DC: 90 miles

 

River Bend Retreat

location_onMineral, Va.

languageWebsite

This vacation rental is an oasis in the woods with plenty of cozy features, including a pizza oven, a fire pit, a sauna, and a hot tub that doubles as a cold plunge. After sunset, play your favorite fall films on the outdoor projector. Hiking and biking trails are accessible from the property for an easy adventure.

Distance from DC: 103 miles

 

Airydale Retreat

location_onMill Creek, Pa.

languageWebsite

Photograph courtesy of Airydale Retreat.

What’s more whimsical than a treehouse? A treehouse with a slide. Kids can ride down from tents on stilted platforms at this site three hours from Washington. The canvas walls and fire pits channel nostalgic camping, while wood floors and private bathrooms keep it in glamping territory.

Distance from DC: 150 miles

This article appears in the September 2025 issue of Washingtonian.

More:
Daniella Byck
Daniella Byck
Lifestyle Editor

Daniella Byck joined Washingtonian in 2022. She was previously with Outside Magazine and lives in Takoma.

