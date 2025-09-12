5 New Breakfast and Brunch Spots to Check Out Around DC

About Brunch Around DC All our brunch suggestions in one handy location. More from Brunch Around DC



921 Meeting St., North Bethesda

Pike and Rose’s stylish steakhouse comes from the guys behind Julii, Melina, and, most famously, Cava. Do it up here on weekend mornings with smoked salmon eclairs, lobster Benedict, and hanger steak with eggs and red wine/rosemary sauce.

46290 Cranston St., Sterling

This new French charmer from the team behind nearby Local Provisions is kicking off brunch this weekend. The shortlist of morning options includes a lobster-and-gruyere omelet, housemade sticky buns, and bloodies with cornichon-stuffed olives. You can order from the regular menu too.(No shame in starting your day with onion soup!)

1601 Connecticut Ave., NW

There are Daily Provisions cafes all over NYC, and now, we’ve got one in Dupont, inside the old Foxtrot Market space. The spare, counter-service spot has pedigree—it comes from Danny Meyer, the fine-dining restaurateur and Shake Shack founder—and opens bright and early each day at 7 AM. A small glass case holds a few pastries (go for the cinnamon cruller), plus there are larger breakfast plates like avocado toast, bacon or half-smoke egg-and-cheese sandwiches, and everything bagel-seasoned croissants laden with cream cheese, lox, cucumber, and onion.

1220 31st St., NW

Georgetown is getting a small influx of Argentinean spots this fall. First up, this wellness-focused cafe and bookshop, which features a breakfast menu from the talented Jovana Urriola and a bespoke coffee blend from Grace Street Coffee Roaster. Start the day with ham-and-cheese empanadas and pastries like the oblong vigilante, filled with quince paste and vanilla custard. It opens at 7 AM on weekdays and 8 AM on weekends.

1417 S. Fern St., Arlington

This spinoff of the hit Gaithersburg breakfast spot from Kuya Ja’s Lechon Belly founder Javier Fernandez, officially opens today in Pentagon City. HQ2-ers will like the early opening time (7 AM daily), plus the decadent Filipino-accented egg sandwiches filled with meats like lemon-and-soy-marinated ribeye, sweet braised pork, and chorizo. There are grab-and-go pastries like ube-cream-filled brioche doughnuts, too.

Join the conversation!