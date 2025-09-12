Food

5 New Breakfast and Brunch Spots to Check Out Around DC

On the menu: half-smoke breakfast sandwiches, lobster Benedict, and Argentinean pastries.

The half-smoke breakfast sandwich at Daily Provisions. Photo by Kristen Hubby.

Bouboulina

921 Meeting St., North Bethesda

Steak and eggs at Bouboulina. Photo by Deb Lindsey.

Pike and Rose’s stylish steakhouse comes from the guys behind Julii, Melina, and, most famously, Cava. Do it up here on weekend mornings with smoked salmon eclairs, lobster Benedict, and hanger steak with eggs and red wine/rosemary sauce. 

Brasserie Royale

46290 Cranston St., Sterling

Brasserie Royale’s lobster-topped gruyere omelet. Photo courtesy of Brasserie Royale.

This new French charmer from the team behind nearby Local Provisions is kicking off brunch this weekend. The shortlist of morning options includes a lobster-and-gruyere omelet, housemade sticky buns, and bloodies with cornichon-stuffed olives. You can order from the regular menu too.(No shame in starting your day with onion soup!)

Daily Provisions

1601 Connecticut Ave., NW

Maple crullers at Daily Provisions. Photo by Peter Garritano.

There are Daily Provisions cafes all over NYC, and now, we’ve got one in Dupont, inside the old Foxtrot Market space. The spare, counter-service spot has pedigree—it comes from Danny Meyer, the fine-dining restaurateur and Shake Shack founder—and opens bright and early each day at 7 AM. A small glass case holds a few pastries (go for the cinnamon cruller), plus there are larger breakfast plates like avocado toast, bacon or half-smoke egg-and-cheese sandwiches, and everything bagel-seasoned croissants laden with cream cheese, lox, cucumber, and onion. 

Flor

1220 31st St., NW

Pastries at Flor. Coffee + Books. Photo by Mateo Cocito.

Georgetown is getting a small influx of Argentinean spots this fall. First up, this wellness-focused cafe and bookshop, which features a breakfast menu from the talented Jovana Urriola and a bespoke coffee blend from Grace Street Coffee Roaster. Start the day with ham-and-cheese empanadas and pastries like the oblong vigilante, filled with quince paste and vanilla custard. It opens at 7 AM on weekdays and 8 AM on weekends.  

Lapu Lapu

1417 S. Fern St., Arlington

Eggy breakfast sandwiches at Lapu Lapu are filled with ribeye, corned beef, and more. Photo courtesy of Lapu Lapu.

This spinoff of the hit Gaithersburg breakfast spot from Kuya Ja’s Lechon Belly founder Javier Fernandez, officially opens today in Pentagon City. HQ2-ers will like the early opening time (7 AM daily), plus the decadent Filipino-accented egg sandwiches filled with meats like lemon-and-soy-marinated ribeye, sweet braised pork, and chorizo. There are grab-and-go pastries like ube-cream-filled brioche doughnuts, too. 

