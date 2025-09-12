Presenting 323 10th St NE—a beautifully redesigned residence by Dilan Homes, perfectly positioned in Capitol Hill just steps from historic Lincoln Park. This four-bedroom, three-and-a-half bath home delivers an ideal blend of timeless character and contemporary comfort across 2,700 square feet.

Enjoy wide-open living spaces bathed in natural light from skylights and oversized windows, complemented by 9.5-foot ceilings, crown molding, and white oak hardwoods. Every detail is thoughtfully considered—from custom closets and recessed LED lighting to a Nest smart thermostat for effortless climate control.

The chef-inspired kitchen showcases a striking waterfall quartzite island with seating, Viking professional appliances, soft-close cabinetry, and polished chrome finishes, including a built-in pot filler. The spa-inspired primary bathroom features a marble-topped dual vanity, frameless glass shower, and sophisticated tilework for a retreat that feels luxurious every day.

A versatile lower level—with private entrance, dry bar, wine fridge, and custom storage—offers endless options for guests, work, or play. Outdoors, the large backyard and two-car garage provide sought-after amenities. Set in a vibrant community near local parks, markets, celebrated dining, shopping, and multiple Metro lines, this is a rare opportunity to live stylishly near Capitol Hill.

Address: 323 10th St NE, Washington, DC 20002

Contact:

Andrew Riguzzi

202.595.5757

andrew@propertydc.com