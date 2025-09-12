DC
1
Where: Kalorama.
Sold by: Jonathan B. Schlossberg,cofounder and former CEO of the on-demand payment startup Even, and Morgan E. Eisler, former head UX researcher at Okta, an identity-security-management platform.
Listed: $5,200,000.
Sold: $4,700,000.
Days on market: 99.
Bragging points: A three-story 1967 brick house with four bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, two fireplaces, an elevator, a great room, and a fenced backyard.
2
Where: Massachusetts Avenue Heights.
Sold by: Vincent Roberti, a lobbyist, and Amy Roberti, head of global government relations and public affairs at Stripe.
Bought by: Stone Terrace LLC, which the Washington Business Journal speculates is in fact Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who in March purchased the neighboring mansion for $23 million.
Listed: $8,800,000.
Sold: $8,800,000.
Days on market: 0.
Bragging points:A 1927 Colonial-style house with six bedrooms, eight and a half bathrooms, two fireplaces, a recreation room, a swimming pool, and a terrace.
3
Where: Kalorama.
Sold by: Chris Wallace, broadcast journalist and former CNN anchor, and Lorraine Wallace, a chef and author.
Bought by: Vincent and Amy Roberti(see previous sale).
Listed: $5,995,000.
Sold: $5,650,000.
Days on market: 142.
Bragging points: Known as the Jelleff Mansion, this Georgian Revival has four bedrooms, five bathrooms, two half baths, two fireplaces, a gym, a separate in-law suite, and a flagstone terrace.
4
Where: Georgetown.
Sold by: Christine D. Straw, a lecturer at George Washington University, and Edward M. Straw, managing partner of Osprey Venture Partners.
Listed: $4,500,000.
Sold: $4,250,000.
Days on market: 1.
Bragging points:A circa-1900 brick townhouse, fully renovated, with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, three fireplaces, a rear courtyard, and a carriage house.
Maryland
5
Where: Potomac.
Sold by: Linda F. Powers, CEO of Northwest Biotherapeutics.
Listed: $5,900,000.
Sold: $5,005,000.
Days on market: 49.
Bragging points: A two-and-a-half-acre estate built in 2020 with seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms, three half baths, four fireplaces, an elevator, a recreation room, a theater, a deck, and a three-car garage.
6
Where: Potomac.
Sold by: Peter Greenleaf, president and CEO of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.
Listed: $6,995,000.
Sold: $6,500,000.
Days on market: 64.
Bragging points: A 13,430-square-foot estate with seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, three half baths, a chef’s and caterer’s kitchen, a home theater, a fitness room, an in-law suite, a guest house, a saltwater pool, and a sports court.
Virginia
7
Where: Arlington.
Bought by: Stephen Rodocanachi, a senior originator at Hartree Partners, an energy-and-commodities firm, and Antoinette D. Rodocanachi, an educational consultant.
Listed: $3,950,000.
Sold: $3,885,000.
Days on market: 11.
Bragging points: A three-level house with five bedrooms, five bathrooms, two half baths, four fire-places, a media room, an exercise room, a stone patio, and a three-car garage.
This article appears in the September 2025 issue of Washingtonian.