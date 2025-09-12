DC

1

Where: Kalorama.

Sold by: Jonathan B. Schlossberg,co­founder and former CEO of the on-demand payment startup Even, and Morgan E. Eisler, former head UX researcher at Okta, an identity-security-management platform.

Listed: $5,200,000.

Sold: $4,700,000.

Days on market: 99.

Bragging points: A three-story 1967 brick house with four bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, two fireplaces, an elevator, a great room, and a fenced backyard.

2

Where: Massachusetts Avenue Heights.

Sold by: Vincent Roberti, a lobbyist, and Amy Roberti, head of global government relations and public affairs at Stripe.

Bought by: Stone Terrace LLC, which the Washington Business Journal speculates is in fact Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who in March purchased the neighboring mansion for $23 million.

Listed: $8,800,000.

Sold: $8,800,000.

Days on market: 0.

Bragging points:A 1927 Colonial-style house with six bedrooms, eight and a half bathrooms, two fireplaces, a recreation room, a swimming pool, and a terrace.

3

Where: Kalorama.

Sold by: Chris Wallace, broadcast journalist and former CNN anchor, and Lorraine Wallace, a chef and author.

Bought by: Vincent and Amy Roberti(see previous sale).

Listed: $5,995,000.

Sold: $5,650,000.

Days on market: 142.

Bragging points: Known as the Jelleff Mansion, this Georgian Revival has four bedrooms, five bathrooms, two half baths, two fireplaces, a gym, a separate in-law suite, and a flagstone terrace.

4

Where: Georgetown.

Sold by: Christine D. Straw, a lecturer at George Washington University, and Edward M. Straw, managing partner of Osprey Venture Partners.

Listed: $4,500,000.

Sold: $4,250,000.

Days on market: 1.

Bragging points:A circa-1900 brick townhouse, fully renovated, with three bed­rooms, two bathrooms, three fireplaces, a rear courtyard, and a carriage house.

Maryland

5

Where: Potomac.

Sold by: Linda F. Powers, CEO of Northwest Biotherapeutics.

Listed: $5,900,000.

Sold: $5,005,000.

Days on market: 49.

Bragging points: A two-and-a-half-acre estate built in 2020 with seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms, three half baths, four fireplaces, an elevator, a recreation room, a theater, a deck, and a three-car garage.

6

Where: Potomac.

Sold by: Peter Greenleaf, president and CEO of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Listed: $6,995,000.

Sold: $6,500,000.

Days on market: 64.

Bragging points: A 13,430-square-foot estate with seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, three half baths, a chef’s and caterer’s kitchen, a home theater, a fitness room, an in-law suite, a guest house, a saltwater pool, and a sports court.

Virginia

7

Where: Arlington.

Bought by: Stephen Rodocanachi, a senior originator at Hartree Partners, an energy-and-commodities firm, and Antoinette D. Rodocanachi, an educational consultant.

Listed: $3,950,000.

Sold: $3,885,000.

Days on market: 11.

Bragging points: A three-level house with five bedrooms, five bathrooms, two half baths, four fire-places, a media room, an exercise room, a stone patio, and a three-car garage.

This article appears in the September 2025 issue of Washingtonian.