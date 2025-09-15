A Colorful Wedding at the Renwick Gallery With a Cocktail-Style Reception

Meghan, a user experience designer and a PhD student from Illinois, met Stan, an entrepreneur and online retailer from El Salvador, on a dating app. Two years to the day after their first date—coffee at Dua DC in McPherson Square—they got engaged at that same DC coffee shop where they first got to know one another.

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

For their September wedding, the Alexandria couple set out to find a venue that they already enjoyed visiting, and that didn’t require extensive decor. The Renwick Gallery, they say, checked both boxes. To embrace the gallery’s existing aesthetic—and let the art within it, they say, speak for itself—they chose a warm, modern color palette; fun yet functional furniture—Meg, they say, loves furniture design; and instead of assigned seating, a mix of round tables, high-top tables, and lounge vignettes that encouraged guests to mix and mingle.

Their almost entirely gluten-free menu—served at stations in keeping with the flowy vibe of the floor plan—incorporated a variety of international dishes, including mini pupusas, plus poke bowls that were a nod to Meg’s time studying aboard in Japan. Instead of cake, the newlyweds cut pies in flavors like caramel apple and key lime.

See the details from their big day below.

The Details

Join the conversation!