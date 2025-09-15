Weddings

A Colorful Wedding at the Renwick Gallery With a Cocktail-Style Reception

The couple chose the venue, which they already knew and loved, for its art-forward aesthetic.

Written by
| Photographed by Paola Nazati | Published on
Photographs by Paola Nazati

Meghan, a user experience designer and a PhD student from Illinois, met Stan, an entrepreneur and online retailer from El Salvador, on a dating app. Two years to the day after their first date—coffee at Dua DC in McPherson Square—they got engaged at that same DC coffee shop where they first got to know one another.

For their September wedding, the Alexandria couple set out to find a venue that they already enjoyed visiting, and that didn’t require extensive decor. The Renwick Gallery, they say, checked both boxes. To embrace the gallery’s existing aesthetic—and let the art within it, they say, speak for itself—they chose a warm, modern color palette; fun yet functional furniture—Meg, they say, loves furniture design; and instead of assigned seating, a mix of round tables, high-top tables, and lounge vignettes that encouraged guests to mix and mingle.

Their almost entirely gluten-free menu—served at stations in keeping with the flowy vibe of the floor plan—incorporated a variety of international dishes, including mini pupusas, plus poke bowls that were a nod to Meg’s time studying aboard in Japan. Instead of cake, the newlyweds cut pies in flavors like caramel apple and key lime.

See the details from their big day below.

The Details

Photography: Paola Nazati

Venue: Renwick Gallery

Planning and design: Rachel Patterson of Roberts and Co. Events

Florist: She Loves Me

Invitations: Truly Engaging

Caterer: Spilled Milk Catering

Hairstylist: Monica Pugliese

Makeup artist: Georgetown Bride

Bride’s attire: Louvienne, Lovely Bride DC

Groom’s attire: Emporio Armani, Nordstrom

Music, lighting, pipe and drape: Dan Goldman Events

Rentals: Something Vintage, DC Rental
Dance floor: Select Event Group

