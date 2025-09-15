Things to Do

A Wellness Festival Is Bringing a Pop-Up Sauna Village to DC

Bathe-ing DC is organized by Therme Group, the company opening a thermal spa at Poplar Point.

Written by
| Published on
Bathe-ing DC is bringing a pop-up sauna village to Southeast DC. Courtesy of The Great Northern Winter Festival, Nik Linde Photography.

If you’re living in the DC area, there’s a good chance you could use some self-care right now. First-time festival Bathe-ing DC is bringing a variety of wellness activities to outdoor venue Sandlot Anacostia, including a collection of mobile saunas, yoga and dancing workshops, kid-friendly activities, and a market with local goods. The free event will take place on Saturday, October 18 and Sunday, October 19. It’s organized by Therme Group, the company bringing a European-style wellness center to Poplar Point.  

“This will give a taste of what Therme could offer down the road,” says Wanda Lockridge, Director of Community Engagement for Therme DC.

Photo courtesy of Superior Sauna Steam.
Venik, a collection of branches used for a sauna ritual. Photo courtesy of Superior Sauna & Steam.

Heat-seekers can book a 60-minute session in one of six saunas, though walk-ins will also be offered. The sauna village is a collaboration with Superior Sauna & Steam, a group that organizes social sauna events, and at the DC village, attendees will be able to pair sweat sessions with other wellness practices such as sound bowls and guided breathwork. It’s also an opportunity to try aufguss, a multi-sensory sauna ritual that involves essential oils, music, and towel waving. Bring a swimsuit, robe, shoes such as flip-flops or sliders, and towels. (Two towels are recommended: One for hanging in the sauna and another for drying off afterwards.) Lockers and a coat check will be available to secure your items. 

Waving a towel during aufguss. Photo courtesy of Superior Sauna & Steam.
Wielding a towel as part of aufguss. Photo courtesy of Superior Sauna & Steam.

Beyond the heat, expect live entertainment, classes focused on different types of movement (including a workshop set to go-go music), and refreshments from local vendors, including pressed juices and organic snacks. 

Photo courtesy of Sandlot Anacostia, Exquisitely Composed Images.
Sandlot Anacostia, which will be the venue for Bathe-ing DC. Photo courtesy of Sandlot Anacostia, Exquisitely Composed Images.

The event is a window into Therme DC, the massive wellness center Therme Group is unveiling along the east side of the Anacostia River. The project was announced in March, and when it opens, it’ll have thermal baths, waterslides, saunas, a 70-acre public park, and more. In addition to partaking in a variety of self-care, Bathe-ing DC is also an opportunity to chat with some of the community partners that have been working with Therme as it prepares to enter the area. 

“It’s important that the community has an idea what Therme could be offering, so they can also offer their thoughts and comments about it,” says Lockridge. “Making this accessible for our community is really the theme of this activity.”

Bathe-ing DC will take place from 10 AM to 6 PM on October 18 and noon to 6 PM on October 19. 

Related
40 Ways to Relax and Feel Better Now Around the DC Area
More:
Daniella Byck
Daniella Byck
Lifestyle Editor

Daniella Byck joined Washingtonian in 2022. She was previously with Outside Magazine and lives in Takoma.

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day