A Wellness Festival Is Bringing a Pop-Up Sauna Village to DC

If you’re living in the DC area, there’s a good chance you could use some self-care right now. First-time festival Bathe-ing DC is bringing a variety of wellness activities to outdoor venue Sandlot Anacostia, including a collection of mobile saunas, yoga and dancing workshops, kid-friendly activities, and a market with local goods. The free event will take place on Saturday, October 18 and Sunday, October 19. It’s organized by Therme Group, the company bringing a European-style wellness center to Poplar Point.

“This will give a taste of what Therme could offer down the road,” says Wanda Lockridge, Director of Community Engagement for Therme DC.

Heat-seekers can book a 60-minute session in one of six saunas, though walk-ins will also be offered. The sauna village is a collaboration with Superior Sauna & Steam, a group that organizes social sauna events, and at the DC village, attendees will be able to pair sweat sessions with other wellness practices such as sound bowls and guided breathwork. It’s also an opportunity to try aufguss, a multi-sensory sauna ritual that involves essential oils, music, and towel waving. Bring a swimsuit, robe, shoes such as flip-flops or sliders, and towels. (Two towels are recommended: One for hanging in the sauna and another for drying off afterwards.) Lockers and a coat check will be available to secure your items.

Beyond the heat, expect live entertainment, classes focused on different types of movement (including a workshop set to go-go music), and refreshments from local vendors, including pressed juices and organic snacks.

The event is a window into Therme DC, the massive wellness center Therme Group is unveiling along the east side of the Anacostia River. The project was announced in March, and when it opens, it’ll have thermal baths, waterslides, saunas, a 70-acre public park, and more. In addition to partaking in a variety of self-care, Bathe-ing DC is also an opportunity to chat with some of the community partners that have been working with Therme as it prepares to enter the area.

“It’s important that the community has an idea what Therme could be offering, so they can also offer their thoughts and comments about it,” says Lockridge. “Making this accessible for our community is really the theme of this activity.”

Bathe-ing DC will take place from 10 AM to 6 PM on October 18 and noon to 6 PM on October 19.

