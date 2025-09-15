See a Spotted Lanternfly? Here’s What to Do.

Spotted lanternflies are back in the Washington area, and experts say you should kill any that you see.

Native to Asia, the spotted lanternfly showed up in Pennsylvania in 2014. Today, 19 states plus DC are infested to some degree, and experts say the invasive species is here to stay.

If you see a spotted lanternfly, don’t panic: they won’t sting or bite, and they will not damage your home. But, the plant-hopping insect feeds on over 70 species of trees and plants, leaving sticky honeydew that encourages mold and can harm vegetation.

Luckily, spotted lanternflies are easy to spot. According to the US Department of Agriculture, adults are about an inch long, with brown-to-gray forewings dotted in black and hind wings that flash red patches, black spots, and a white or black band. Nymphs are smaller, wingless, and start out black with white spots before developing red as they age. Egg masses look like wet gray putty and hold 30 to 50 eggs.

So, what can you do? If you spot egg masses, crush them or scrape them into a container with soapy water or rubbing alcohol, then toss it in the trash. Adults and nymphs can be smashed. If you vacuum them up, just know that they can survive that and might have to be squished as well. Skip sticky traps or insecticides, as DC’s Urban Forestry Division warns they can hurt other wildlife.

Spotted lanternflies especially love the tree of heaven (yes, the irony isn’t lost on us). Removing the tree can limit their favorite hangout, but be sure to clear it entirely so it doesn’t grow back.

When in doubt, you can report a sighting on the Urban Forestry Division website. You won’t be able to eliminate lanternflies completely, but you can help stop the spread.