Student Visionaries are motivated, purpose-driven high school students, passionate about making a difference. Each year, these young leaders embark on an exciting 7-week journey with a clear goal: to create a world without blood cancer and earn the title “Student Visionary of the Year”. All funds raised go directly to Blood Cancer United’s cancer research, patient support services and advocacy efforts.

This groundbreaking philanthropic leadership development program is an incredible opportunity for young adults to build their college resumes and earn community services hours while making a lifesaving impact for patients and their families. With the help of their team and respective communities, our 90+ Maryland, Washington, D.C., and Northern Virginia student candidate teams combined to raise over $4.6M for a cure in 2025!

Ideal candidates are goal-oriented, influential high schoolers who are creative, social and ambitious…but above all, they are young individuals driven to find a cure for cancer.

Support Blood Cancer United and this trailblazing program by nominating a high school candidate leader, becoming a corporate partner in student development, or by joining our dedicated mentors on Leadership Committee!

The 2026 Student Visionaries of the Year campaign(s) will kick off in January and each end with a Grand Finale Celebration Gala in March. Campaigns take place in greater Washington, D.C., Northern Virginia, and Maryland. If you know a young visionary, or a philanthropic corporate leader who may be an ideal fit for participation in this campaign, please consider nominating them by reaching out to Kale Lawson at Kailee.Lawson@lls.org (Northern Virginia), Joana Bragg at Joana.Bragg@lls.org (Maryland), or Julie Waskiewicz at Julie.Waskiewicz@lls.org (D.C.).