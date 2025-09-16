Where to Celebrate Taylor Swift’s New Album Around DC

Taylor Swift’s 12th album The Life of a Showgirl drops on October 3, and places around DC are welcoming local Swifties in celebration. Here’s where to sing along, shake it off, make friendship bracelets, and more.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 1

79 Potomac Ave., SE

Do you know Swift’s middle name? The Nashville concert venue where she was discovered? How about the names of all three teenagers in the Folklore love triangle? Certified Swifties can put their know-how to the test during trivia night at the Navy Yard beer garden. The competition will have prizes for the most knowledgeable team plus a plethora of beads for friendship bracelets. Details: 6:30 PM to 9 PM; Starting at $13.

FRIDAY, OCT. 3

1310 Wisconsin Ave., NW

Swift has a famous penchant for numerology, so it’s only fitting Georgetown spot 1310 would go all out for the release: The singer’s lucky number is 13, and The Life of a Showgirl drops on the 10th month of the year. A dance party includes a photo booth and Swift impersonator, friendship bracelet making, and a costume contest (the winner scores a bottle of wine and a chicken pot pie) as well as food and drink specials. Details: 9 PM to 12 AM; $35.

1319 Connecticut Ave., NW

The Dupont Circle bar is hosting a party with a DJ set dedicated to all things Taylor. Bartenders will also be pouring Swift-themed cocktails such as the “Lavender Haze” (made with lavender syrup) and the elderflower and bubbly “Champagne Problems.” Details: Starting at 9PM; Free.

1201 Half St., SE

The Fearless Eras Band is a tribute group dedicated to Swift’s discography, and they’ll do a live performance of the showgirl’s greatest hits. Your ticket also covers a glittery jello shot upon entry. Details: 7:30 PM to 12 AM; $12.

SATURDAY, OCT. 4

1214 18th St., NW

Dance to The Life of a Showgirl and the rest of Swift’s music, ranging from her biggest hits to deeper cuts. Cocktail specials will be available so you can toast the latest era. Details: Starting at 10 PM; $21.63.

35 Grand Corner Ave., Gaithersburg

If you’re looking for a chiller way to celebrate your favorite English teacher, this craft workshop offers an unlimited bead bar in the Showgirl color palette (think: mint green and bold oranges). The new album will be playing on repeat, and the event is kid-friendly. Details: 3 PM to 5 PM; $37.10.