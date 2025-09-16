Offering approximately 4,496 square feet of living space, this impressive residence features six bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths. The generous floor plan blends historic charm with practical functionality for modern living, offering versatile spaces ideal for family life, entertaining, or working from home.

Step outside to enjoy incredible private outdoor space, including an expansive rooftop deck perfect for dining al fresco, entertaining guests, or simply unwinding under the city skyline. Off-street parking for two vehicles adds rare convenience in this vibrant and walkable neighborhood. Whether hosting lively gatherings or enjoying quiet retreats, the home provides flexibility to suit a variety of lifestyles.

Situated in the heart of Logan Circle, on a quite 1 way street, the property is just moments from the bustling 14th Street corridor with its award-winning restaurants, boutique shopping, and cultural destinations. Whole Foods, Metro access, and a 97 Walk Score make errands and car-free living effortless, all while being part of one of DC’s most sought-after communities.

Completing the property is a separate two-bedroom English basement unit with a Certificate of Occupancy, currently leased for $2,900 per month. This valuable addition offers potential for multigenerational living, private guest accommodations, or a steady rental income stream, enhancing the home’s appeal as both a residence and an investment.

Address: 1406 12th St, Washington, DC 20005

Contact:

Chris Polhemus

Long & Foster Realtors

Mobile: 406-360-4885

Office: 202-299-0424

chris@simplyredc.com