Neighborhood Guide: Where to Eat, Shop, and Play in Bloomingdale and Eckington

Situated in Northwest DC and bounded by North Capitol Street to the east and Florida Avenue to the south, Bloomingdale is a designated historic district, marked by an abundance of Victorian rowhouses. Just to its east sits Eckington, which in the 19th century served as a private estate to former DC mayor Joseph Gales, who named it after his birthplace in England. Both neighborhoods are rich with history but also teeming with new spots to eat, shop, and explore, as well as old standbys worth revisiting. Here are some of our favorites.
Eat and Drink
PhoXotic
103 Rhode Island Ave., NW
A decade ago, then-butcher Hai Le tried a particularly delicious bowl of Vietnamese noodle soup during a trip to California. Since then, he’s been pho-obsessed: He’s spent years perfecting his recipe and even started his own pho meal-kit business during the pandemic. Now you can taste the fruits of his labor at PhoXotic (103 Rhode Island Ave., NW) in Bloomingdale, which he opened with his girlfriend, Gia Le, in July. At the ten-seat counter, chefs blowtorch the bone marrow that tops the soup, made with a 24-hour beef broth, thick-cut fresh noodles, and halal beef. Don’t miss the egg rolls—deep-fried in beef tallow (or avocado oil as a veg option)—and polish it all off with a plum soda.
O’Kabul
101 Rhode Island Ave., NW
O’Kabul joined Bloomingdale’s fast-casual dining scene last summer. The generous menu is packed with Turkish mainstays—think lamb and beef kebab smothered with spicy tomato sauce and yogurt; feta-and-parsley-stuffed phyllo pastry; and plenty of doner options to choose from. For dessert, choose from baklava, caramelized baked rice pudding, or knafeh—layers of shredded phyllo and sweet cheese drizzled with syrup.
Right Proper Brewing Company
Husband-and-wife team Leah and Thor Cheston opened the inaugural Shaw location of Right Proper Brewing Company in 2013, realizing their vision of establishing both an affordable community watering hole and an enduring hometown beer brand for DC. Since then, they’ve launched an additional taproom in Brookland—and are gearing up to cut the ribbon on a third location, in Eckington, by the end of the year. The new brewpub will offer a full kitchen serving hearty fried-chicken sandwiches and beer-battered cheese curds, plus a five-barrel brew system devoted mainly to traditional ales and lagers.
Pop’s Bagels and Deli
Grant Sarvis was bartending at Ted’s Bulletin in 2016 when he got the idea to start a stuffed-bagel business. He’d never baked before, but he was a quick learner—he started selling cream-cheese-stuffed bagel bites at the Petworth Community Market that same year. During the pandemic, Sarvis expanded his operation to include standard bagels as well as hoagies and other bread items. Pop’s Bagels and Deli, the brand’s first brick-and-mortar store, opened last summer—in the same facility as the Eckington kitchen where the team has baked their products for years. They offer a breakfast-sandwich deal: $7.50 to start when building your own, with no additional charge for veggies. Sarvis’s recommendation? The Reuben, which he promises doesn’t skimp on the corned beef.
Do and Shop
Domestique
10 Florida Ave., NW
In 2023, Wine Enthusiast named Domestique one of America’s top natural-wine shops. The owner, former journalist Jeff Segal, makes sure his producers follow fair labor practices and use organic or biodynamic grapes and low-intervention production methods. Domestique hosts free tastings every Sunday and offers curated cases—available varieties include orange wines and chillable reds. Can’t decide what to get? Ask for a recommendation or peruse the tasting notes. The shop also sells cider, beer, spirits, and sake.
Bouldering Project
1611 Eckington Pl., NE
Rock-climbing aficionados have flocked to the Bouldering Project —previously called Brooklyn Boulders—since it opened during the pandemic. The gym caters to experienced scalers and newbies alike with 35,000 square feet of climbing and fitness space. Membership unlocks access to chess and board-game clubs, climbing classes that can build skills (and friendships), and weekly group runs. The gym’s fitness classes include acrobatics; core and strength training; and yoga. At night, events include comedy shows.
Reservoir Park and Recreation Center and Aquatic Center
between N. Capitol St. and First St., NW, north of Channing St., NW
After years of litigation, zoning battles, and protests opposing the development, a former water-filtration site has been transformed into the Reservoir Park and Recreation Center and Aquatic Center. The centers, which opened last summer, sport fitness facilities with showers and lockers, an indoor pool, and a community meeting area. Other highlights: two splash pads, an amphitheater, a playground, and a walking path with exercise stations, all flanked by a series of preserved concrete silos that were once part of the filtration plant. Planned development for the site includes housing, a grocery store, shopping, and restaurants.
7DrumCity
1506 and 1508 N. Capitol St., NW
7DrumCity started small in 2011 when Miles Ryan began offering drum lessons in his living room. In 2017, he opened a brick-and-mortar location, now in two adjoining yellow rowhouses, that offers 16 fully equipped, acoustically treated rooms for lessons and practice. The second floor features a 75-person live-music venue and bar where you can enjoy beer, wine, and cocktails while listening to established artists and new bands. The venue hosts weekly shows, open-mic nights, and, less frequently, student concerts and open-house jams.
Creative Grounds DC
1822 N. Capitol St., NW
Married couple Asmara Sium and Kenn Blagburn, aspiring to promote their local arts-and-culture scene, founded Creative Grounds DC (1822 N. Capitol St., NW) in 2019. A combined cafe and art hub, the 2,000-square-foot space offers ethically sourced lattes as well as artistic and educational events, including documentary screenings, poetry workshops, and live music. Drop by to see work from local artists, attend a “lazy art night,” or read a book from Bol, a worker-owned bookstore housed in the cafe.
Gearin’ Up Bicycles
10 Harry Thomas Way, NE
The nonprofit used-bike shop Gearin’ Up Bicycles teaches workplace and repair skills to young people. Originally in Eckington, the shop moved to DC’s Woodridge in 2021 but returned to its old neighborhood in April after joining forces with the Washington Area Bicyclist Association. In the Earn-A-Bike afterschool program, high-school students spend six weeks repairing bikes and take one of their own home at the end. The shop accepts donations of bicycles and other gear.
Old Favorites
Red Hen
1822 First St., NW
Red Hen, which has been on our 100 Very Best Restaurants list for several years running, is a cozy neighborhood Italian joint known for its fennel-sausage rigatoni. Former President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden both ordered it during a 2023 visit, sparking online debate about whether couples should order different entrées when they dine out.
Boundary Stone
116 Rhode Island Ave., NW
Apart from a brief pandemic closure, Boundary Stone has been offering its classic pub fare and extensive whiskey selection for nearly 15 years. Order from the brunch menu on weekends to score complimentary bottomless mimosas, bloodies, or spritzes.
Big Bear Cafe
514 Rhode Island Ave., NE
Eckington’s Kraken Courts (514 Rhode Island Ave., NE), with its 70,000 square feet of indoor space, offers themed rollerskating nights, pickleball courts, table tennis, and more. Its retro-chic bar serves burgers, giant pretzels, beer, and canned cocktails, all of which you can enjoy from rinkside cabanas. At Kraken’s sister location in Penn Quarter, try throwing axes or releasing stress in the rage room.
She Loves Me
1550 Harry Thomas Way, NE
Make your own bouquet at the flower shop She Loves Me. Owner Holley Simmons, daughter of a seamstress, grew up stitching shoulder pads before turning to floristry. She now runs two DC stores, where she teaches her craft at flower bars and flower-arranging workshops.
Bloomingdale Farmers Market
100 block of R St., NW
In fall 2007, Bloomingdale residents roasted a pig over a homemade pit and dished it up to neighbors. The gathering helped turn the Bloomingdale Farmers Market into a community institution. Every Sunday, vendors offer fresh produce, flowers, baked goods from local favorites such as Big Bear Cafe, and more. The market also showcases live music and pop-up artisans selling goods like candles, dog treats, and jewelry.
What’s Selling
Bloomingdale and Eckington are filled with historic rowhouses and spacious duplexes. Thanks to its Northwest DC address and lively dining scene, Bloomingdale commands higher prices than its quieter neighbor in Northeast. Here’s a sample of recent sales.
$285,000
A one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo in Eckington with in-unit laundry and access to a shared green space.
$524,000
A two-floor, 1,020-square-foot condo in a 1940 Eckington duplex with two bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and a balcony.
$698,500
An 1890 townhouse-style, two-floor condo in Bloomingdale with three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and a den.
$860,000
An updated 1912 Federal-style townhouse in Eckington with four bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, a back porch, and 2,712 square feet of living space.
$1,269,000
A renovated and expanded 1906 Bloomingdale townhouse with four bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, an in-law suite, and a back patio.
This article appears in the September 2025 issue of Washingtonian.