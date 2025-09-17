Imagine a sanctuary where meticulous craftsmanship meets resort-inspired living. This 6 bedroom, 11 bath custom home, designed by world-renowned architect Jack Arnold, is a testament to enduring quality. A residence that whispers sophistication at every turn.

The kitchen, a symphony of form and function, features a professional-grade 48” Wolf range, a Subzero refrigerator, and two dishwashers.

The first-floor primary suite is pure indulgence with its own fireplace and two walk-in closets. The spa-like primary bathroom features luxurious separate quarters each with their own water closet and an oversized shower featuring rainfall and dual body sprays, an air-jetted tub, tv and fireplace.

The family room and great room are the heart of the home, each boasting dramatic Douglas Fir beams and stunning marbleized cast stone fireplaces. The great room has soaring 22-foot ceilings and expansive 17-foot custom windows. Additionally you’ll find two distinguished offices, wine cellar, home theater, gym, and a game room.

Step outside to a world of luxurious outdoor living with a resort-like pool, complete with a hot tub, pool house featuring a bedroom and full bath, outdoor kitchen & covered living room with fireplace and two tvs. This is more than a residence; it’s a legacy.

Address: 12905 Compton Rd, Clifton, VA 20124

Contact:

Amanda Jones

Long & Foster Realtors

(C) 703-929-1296

Amanda.Jones@LNF.com