Where to Find Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur Feasts Around DC

The Jewish High Holidays are almost upon us—Rosh Hashanah runs from Monday, September 22 to Wednesday, September 24, while Yom Kippur starts the evening of Wednesday, October 1—and several DC-area restaurants are ready with dine-in and takeout menus. Here’s where to find break-the-fast bagel platters, plus challah, brisket, matzoh balls, and plenty of dessert.

Bread Furst

4434 Connecticut Ave., NW

This popular Van Ness bread bakery and market is putting together a Rosh Hashanah feast for four to six people ($270). Dig into rich matzoh ball soup; traditional Jewish beef brisket; chopped liver with caramelized onions; and a fall salad studded with honeycrisp apples, pecans, and pomegranate. Honey-raisin bread or plain challah are also available. For dessert, choose between a honey-date-walnut cake or chocolate flourless cake. The takeout package is available Monday, September 22 and Tuesday, September 23. On Thursday, October 2, break the fast with a package featuring a gravlax platter, cottage cheese blintzes with cinnamon, and orange juice ($17.50 per person with a six person minimum). Other options on the holiday menu are rugelach, pan-roasted balsamic glazed chicken, and house-smoked and cured salmon. Call 202-765-1200 to place an order.

Call Your Mother

Multiple DC and Maryland locations

These bagel shops are offering options designed to feed 10 people, including a platter of assorted bagels with smoked salmon, tuna or whitefish salad, and candied salmon cream cheese ($145); and a latke platter with apple jam and sour cream ($30). Add on a half-dozen pastries, and you’ll get chocolate babka muffins and apple cider donuts ($21). Catering delivery and pickup are available at most locations from Monday, September 22 through Wednesday, September 24, and on Thursday, October 2.

Celebrity Delly

7263 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church

This family-run deli’s Rosh Hashanah spread features a $45-per-person package (with a five person minimum) that comes with choices like gefilte fish with red horseradish; chopped liver; oven-braised brisket; roast chicken breast; and lemon dill salmon. Add on five meat or potato knishes for an extra $20. For Yom Kippur, there are smoked fish, nova, and other platters for ten ($189.99 to $329.99), plus an a la carte menu. Place an order here.

Joe’s might be famous for its stone crab and steak offerings (and for a recent visit from President Trump), but it’ll also offer a dine-in Rosh Hashanah prix fixe menu ($79.95 for adults, $38.95 for children under 12). Make a reservation, and you’ll find choices like gefilte fish with red beet horseradish; matzoh ball soup; wild Alaskan halibut en papillote with glazed carrots and potato pancakes; roast chicken; and flourless chocolate cake. You can also pre-order a la carte carryout.

Mikey & Mel’s

1828 L St., NW

Ring in Hebrew Year 5786 in with this downtown DC deli’s plentiful High Holidays menu. Go for matzoh ball soup ($15 per quart); chopped herring ($15 per pound); charoset ($13 per pound); and honey cake ($25). Place your order here within three days of your pickup date.

Mon Ami Gabi

7239 Woodmont Ave., Bethesda

This French bistro is cooking up a Rosh Hashanah dine-in menu for Monday, September 22 and Tuesday, September 23. On the holiday menu: housemade gefilte fish; matzoh ball soup; chopped liver; your choice of beef brisket or seared Atlantic salmon as an entrée; and flourless chocolate cake. The meal costs $64.95 for adults and $29.95 for children under 12. Looking for carryout? Preorder a heat-at-home version of the menu by Wednesday, September 17.

Prescription Chicken

1819 Seventh St., NW

Rosh Hashanah goodies abound at this chicken-soup carryout. Their staples include traditional or spicy chicken soup with either noodles or matzoh balls (or both). You can preorder a Rosh Hashanah package ($36) that comes with two matzoh ball soups, four mini challah rolls, two apples, and a jar of honey. For those who want to be more hands-on during the holidays, there’s a DIY challah kit ($18). Delivery begins Friday, September 19.

Sababa

3311 Connecticut Ave., NW

Dine in or grab carryout from this modern Israeli spot in Cleveland Park, which features plenty of vegetarian options. The a la carte Rosh Hashanah menu includes roasted haloumi with apple marmalade ($18); beet-and-pomegranate salad over labneh ($16); braised salmon with olives ($30); and braised brisket with carrot, sweet potato, and date tzimmes ($32). Holiday specials are available from Monday, September 22 through Wednesday, September 24.

Silver and Sons

5362 Westbard Ave., Bethesda

Jarrad Silver’s Jewish-Mediterranean BBQ joint has a tried-and-true holiday takeout menu. Carryout dinner for four goes for $180 and comes with plain or raisin challah; a choice of chicken liver mousse or brisket bourekas; two veggie sides; brisket; and dessert (choose apple upside-down cake, pomegranate-pistachio yogurt bars, or pull-apart chocolate babka buns). The a la carte options include rockfish in harissa tomato broth ($55); couscous with smoked mushrooms and brown butter ($26); and apple upside-down cake ($36). Order here for pick-up September 22 or 23 at either the Bethesda location or in Rockville (627 Lofstrand Ln.).

Wagshal’s

Locations in A.U. Park, Spring Valley, and Bethesda

This long-running deli and market in Spring Valley and its A.U. Park and Bethesda offshoots celebrate Rosh Hashanah with a carryout menu boasting comfort classics like chopped liver ($13.99); cook-at-home prime beef brisket ($114 to $199) with gravy ($10); kasha varnishkes ($19.99); and a pear/almond tart ($19.99). There’s also buttery, round challah (plain or with raisins), and a shortlist of High Holiday wines. Place a pick-up order here.