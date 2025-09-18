Real Estate

4 Open Houses We Love This Weekend

A townhouse in Columbia Heights, a Colonial in Silver Spring, and an Arlington townhouse. Plus, a luxe Chevy Chase listing.

Photograph courtesy of BTW Images

Colonials and townhouses lead the way for our open-house picks this weekend. Check out these listings: a Columbia Heights townhouse, a Silver Spring Colonial, an Arlington townhouse, and a posh Chevy Chase Colonial.

Columbia Heights Townhouse 

Price: $1.039 million

Where: 3111 11th St., NW

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 5/3.5

House size: 2,881 sq feet

Listing agent: Seth Turner, Compass 

Open house: Saturday, September 20 and Sunday, September 21, 1 PM — 3 PM

This 1903 townhouse features period details, including hardwood floors, a wood-burning fireplace, and pocket doors. Other highlights: a sunroom and back deck, a bedroom that opens onto a screened porch, and a legal one-bedroom rental unit in the English basement.

Silver Spring Colonial 

Price: $629,000 

Where: 211 E Indian Spring Dr.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3/1.5

House size: 1,682 sq feet 

Listing agent: Kris Paolini, Redfin 

Open house: Saturday, September 20, 2 PM — 4 PM

Located near Indian Spring Terrace Local Park, this Colonial-style house sports a living room with a wood-burning fireplace, a screened porch perfect for dinner parties, and hardwood floors.

An Arlington Townhouse

Price: $935,000

Where: 843 N Greenbrier St.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3/2.5

House size: 1,880 sq feet

Listing agent: Kimberly Gerdon, CENTURY 21 New Millennium 

Open house: Saturday, September 20, 12 PM — 3 PM

This Arlington townhouse near the Ballston Metro was recently renovated. Highlights include an updated kitchen with a waterfall island, a family room with French doors that open onto a patio, and a room on the lower level ideal for a home office or gym. 

Chevy Chase Colonial 

Price: $2.75 million

Where: 2921 Legation St., NW

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 6/4.5

House size: 3,600 sq feet 

Listing agent: Herbert Riggs, Compass 

Open house: Saturday, September 20, 2 PM — 4 PM

This updated Colonial-style house features heart-pine and oak floors, a wood-burning fireplace, and a gourmet kitchen with custom cabinets and Calacatta marble countertops. Other selling points include vaulted ceilings, a spa bath and soaking tub in the primary suite bathroom, and a flagstone patio.

