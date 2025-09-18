Fall Arts Guide: 9 Essential Things to Do in the DC Area

10 Best Things to Do in DC
Books
Patricia Lockwood
September 24
location_on Politics and prose (Connecticut Avenue)
Lockwood’s 2021 book, No One Is Talking About This, was a phenomenon. Now she’s back with Will There Ever Be Another You, which tells the fraught story of a woman trying to navigate a global pandemic.
Museums
“Corazón y Vida: Lowrider Culture”
Opening September 26
location_on National Museum of American History
This exhibit is a celebration and examination of the customized cars that have been a vibrant part of Mexican American and Chicano culture since the 1940s. There will be photos and posters by Latino photographers, but the centerpiece is two actual lowriders: a pair of classic Chevy Impalas dubbed “El Rey” and “Gypsy Rose.”
Museums
“Women Artists From Antwerp to Amsterdam, 1600–1750”
September 26, 2025–January 11, 2026
location_on National Museum of Women in the Arts
You know the girl with the pearl earring, but there were also plenty of women in Flemish art who actually held the brush. Women were a vital force in the 17th- and 18th-century Low Countries, and this exhibit offers work by more than 40 of them.
Music
Tyler Childers
September 27
location_on Jiffy Lube Live
The Kentucky-born singer-songwriter has found mainstream success by blurring boundaries between country and bluegrass. His new album, Snipe Hunter, was produced by Rick Rubin.
Books
Susan Orlean
October 20
location_on Politics and Prose (Connecticut Avenue)
The author of big-deal books like The Orchid Thief tells her own story with a memoir, Joyride. The book, which also delves into her creative process, may inspire readers to find their own joyride in the endless wonders that surround us every day.
Music
Big Thief
October 24
location_on The Anthem
Smoky-voiced singer-songwriter Adrianne Lenker’s solo show was a highlight of last fall’s concert season. Now she returns with her excellent band, celebrating the release of their sixth album, Double Infinity.
Museums
“Out of Many: Reframing an American Art Collection”
November 8, 2025–February 15, 2026
location_on Phillips Collection
Drawing largely from its 100-year-old collection and loosely timed to the country’s 250th birthday, this exhibit tells the story of American art–and America–through the diverse perspectives of artists both celebrated and unknown. There are 75 pieces from the likes of Jacob Lawrence (above), Georgia O’Keeffe, Kara Walker, and Philip Guston.
Museums
“Big Things for Big Rooms”
November 21, 2025–July 4, 2027
location_on Hirshhorn Museum
There are just ten works here, but–as the name suggests–they make an outsize impression. The Hirshhorn traces the development of big installations since the late 1960s with pieces by artists such as Sam Gilliam (above), Dan Flavin, and Paul Chan.
Theater
Water for Elephants
December 9–14
location_on National Theatre
Sara Gruen’s 2006 novel–about a young man during the Great Depression who runs away to join the circus–has already been adapted for a film, but this musical manages to recreate the magic of the big top live onstage, complete with high-wire acts and brilliant puppetry. After scoring seven nominations at the 2024 Tony Awards, it’s arriving in DC for the first time.
